Father’s Day Movies | Check out the best movies you can watch on STREAMING with your dad this Sunday

Find out what movies you can watch this Father’s Day on the main streaming platforms.

This Sunday, June 19, the Father’s day. For many it is one of the most important days of the yearsince it is the instance in which they can honor those who have played a fundamental role in their lives.

There are many scenarios that can be done on Father’s Day, but if what you want is something simple, without having to leave the house, a good option is watch movies as a family.

Check out some of the best movies you can watch streaming this Father’s Day below.

What movie is streaming to watch on Father’s Day?

Father of the Bride (2022) – HBO Max

The marriage formed by Billy (Andy Garcia) and Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) they wonder why their eldest daughter, Sofia (Adria Arjona), comes to Miami for a visit. But that is not the only surprise: she has arrived with a new boyfriend, Adam (Diego Boneta).

Parenthood (2021) – Netflix

a widowed father (Kevin Hart) faces doubts, fears, anxieties and dirty diapers while raising his daughter alone after the death of his wife.

Relentless Pursuit (2008) – Star+

Former elite special forces agent Bryan Millis (Liam Neeson) gets caught up in the plot of a criminal organization while trying to save his daughter Kim (Maggie Grace). On a trip to Paris, Kim and a friend are kidnapped by a criminal network that traffics in women, especially young girls. Millis only has 96 hours to rescue her daughter before all trace of her is lost.

Training Dad (2007) – Disney+

the soccer star Joe Kingman (Dwayne Johnson)) seems to have it all. He is rich, careful and his team is about to win the championship. Suddenly, Joe receives some unexpected news: Has a daughter, the result of his last intimate encounter with his ex-wife. Joe must learn to balance his professional career, personal life and the responsibilities that come with being his father.

Daddy’s Nursery (2003) – Paramount+

After failing to find a job and being left in charge of their homes and young children, Charlie (Eddie Murphy) He has an idea: If he and Phil can manage to take care of two kids, why not take care of ten?