Some ailments that affect our health are often alarm bells to indicate that there is something in our body that is not working as it should.

Sometimes it is a question of vitamin and mineral salts deficiencies, which is why we will always have to refer to the daily requirement. In the same way we should not abuse and exaggerate, because the excesses of some nutrients could cause us some considerable damage.

Other times, however, it deals with more or less complex and serious pathologies. So whatever the spy is, we should never neglect it, but let’s contact our general practitioner to deepen and understand what the real triggering cause is. Many times it can be the simple feeling of tiredness that signals an abnormal condition.

Fatigue, mental confusion and malaise are not always the cause of cognitive decline but they could be symptoms of this disease

We know that with the arrival of spring that feeling of tiredness, lack of energy and perennial fatigue, could be a classic of the season. Unfortunately, however, this is not always the case, when in addition there are non-reassuring signs, further problems could arise.

If it does not depend on a real expenditure of energy, mental or physical, or on insomnia problems, let’s try to get to the bottom of the problem. This could be anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, thyroid dysfunction, infections, emphysema, myocardial infarction, fibromyalgia, kidney or liver failure, restless legs syndrome. Therefore it will be necessary to carry out tests to diagnose and discover the cause and possibly act as soon as possible with a suitable therapy.

It could also be acute diabetes, the characteristic symptoms that could arise would include fatigue, mental confusion and malaise. These are sensations that we could also mistake as symptoms of other types of pathologies, including cognitive decline and dementia diseases or depression.

If we are in the presence of diabetes mellitus we could also accuse other spies, such as increased thirst and diuresis, abdominal pain.

Type 1 and 2 diabetes

This subtle pathology should not be underestimated, because if the blood glucose values ​​were to be well above the norm, we could face significant complications.

In fact, neurological damage could occur, affecting the nervous system, damage to the kidneys, eyes and even cause brain strokes and heart attacks.

Treatments to counter this disease vary, if it is type 1 we will probably need insulin injections. While there are different therapeutic approaches to treat type 2, which are completely personalized and established by your doctor.

To prevent this pathology it would be advisable to do blood tests, keeping an eye on the blood sugar values. In addition, it could be crucial to improve your lifestyle, maintain a healthy weight and a balanced and healthy diet.

Deepening

