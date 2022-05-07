The rules for staying healthy are few and we know them well. At the base is the lifestyle. A correct and varied diet that does not exclude any important nutrient for the body. A physical activity, even moderate, to stay in shape and not weigh ourselves down. We should stay away from smoking and alcohol and avoid overeating. And then do periodic checks if necessary. But if we don’t feel perfectly fit we don’t necessarily need to be alarmed. Sometimes, at the root of a passing malaise there are deficiencies that can easily be replenished with nutrition.

The importance of mineral salts for our health

Mineral salts, for example, are important substances for the proper functioning of our body and their deficiency or excess can have negative consequences on health. There are some minerals that we often hear about. We know the importance of magnesium and potassium. But there are also lesser known, but no less important substances, such as copper. It is present in our body and is concentrated in internal organs such as the liver, brain, muscles, bones. It would be important for metabolism and for the absorption of metals and would exert an antioxidant action, protecting cells from free radicals. It would also stimulate the formation of collagen which keeps the skin young and elastic. And it would give us a lot of energy.

Fatigue, tingling hands and feet and muscle aches could signal a lack of a mineral to replenish with these foods

Copper deficiencies are rare with a balanced diet. But there are cases where too much zinc intake or too strict a diet can cause them. The daily requirement is between 1.5 and 3 mg. Not much, if you consider that it is enough to eat a pound of calf’s liver to exceed this quantity by 20 times. Or mushrooms, which are equally rich in it. Offal and molluscs follow in order. And then the dried fruit and whole grains.

Among the legumes to be preferred there are certainly lentils. These are therefore the foods that we should eat in case of copper deficiency and that should be part of our daily diet. Especially if we experience fatigue, tingling hands and feet and exhaustion. Lentil soup, Venetian liver, almonds and walnuts are very tasty foods. Even if you are on a diet, they can be included in the daily menu, perhaps cooked in a dietetic way.

