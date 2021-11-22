Fatigue, water retention, insomnia and muscle spasms could indicate a deficiency of a valuable vitamin

Often and willingly many of us find ourselves in moments of exhaustion. The most immediate thing is to connect them to some difficult and particularly stressful times. If they continue to persist, however, it could be something more serious. In fact, as we have already seen, for example, symptoms such as tachycardia, muscle weakness and anemia could be due to the deficiency of this precious vitamin. Today we see a similar case, but linked to another type of nutrient.

In fact, in the same way also fatigue, water retention, insomnia and muscle spasms could indicate the deficiency of a precious vitamin. Let’s see together in detail what it is and what could be the cause of this situation.

The functions and nature of this kind of this substance

We are talking about vitamin B6, a water-soluble nutrient. This means that it is not accumulated inside the organism as, for example, occurs with the type D one and therefore must be taken through the diet. Its daily requirement is around 1.5 mg for men and 1.1 for women. This nutrient can be found in many foods such as fish, spinach, white meat, tubers, legumes and even some types of fruit. However, it is sensitive to high temperatures.

Its main job is to produce white and red blood cells and hormones. It also helps build an immune barrier that helps fight disease. If you want to lower the probability of contracting seasonal ailments, you can also use herbal medicine. For example, these two powerful natural allies are perfect for strengthening the immune defenses for the winter. Finally, it could also be useful against aging and to stimulate brain functions.

However, as always, the shortcomings and excesses could lead to some complications. In fact, in the first case there may be feelings of unmotivated apathy, difficulty sleeping, water retention and muscle spasms. Furthermore, a shortage could also contribute to the creation of kidney stones. Conversely, an excess can cause very severe headaches. If any of these symptoms occur, we recommend that you see a doctor promptly and avoid do-it-yourself treatments.

