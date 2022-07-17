Fatty liver, the disease without symptoms that can end up causing cirrhosis or cancer

Fatty liver is a risk for serious complications and is often the result of obesity or diabetes.

Fatty liver, microscopic tissue. Photo: Shutterstock.

Fatty livernon-alcoholic, a silent disease that can have an irreparable impact on patients, explains Dr. Jorge Luis Poo, hepatologist, “the fatty liver It is a silent disease that, if not treated in a timely manner, can have various complications, including death”.

“A silent disease”, he maintains, so it is necessary to make a call to action for individual health, and thus it becomes necessary to make regular visits, where their general health status is evaluated, since some diseases that develop without generating any call or alert until the damage is irreversible.

Dr. Luis Poo postulates that the fatty liver is the result of the accumulation of fatty acids and triglycerides in the liver cells, which occur as a result of conditions such as obesity, diabetes and hyperlipidemia, he states, “our liver is said to have up to 5% fat, when we accumulate more than that, we say there is fatty liver non-alcoholic, which can cause inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis and later liver cancer.

The risk of complications is increased, when this disorder does not have specific symptoms, even diagnosis is difficult, Dr. Poo explains that the liver, “is an organ that does not usually present symptoms until the problem is very advanced and with complications. This is why the difference between early diagnosis and late treatment can save a patient’s life.”

The treatment against this disease lies in addressing and eliminating those factors that cause the problem: “it basically consists of normalizing weight and increasing physical activity, since overweight and obesity are modifiable through changes in lifestyle. In addition , alcohol and unnecessary medications should be avoided,” concludes the hepatologist.

