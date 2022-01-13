Fauci: “Omicron? He’ll get us all.” Covid spray vaccines on the horizon – Chronicle

Half of Europeans infected with the Covid within two months. Yesterday’s WHO prediction is surpassed by that of the most famous virologist in the world, the American Anthony Fauci. “It is likely the variant Omicron coronavirus will infect almost everyone, but vaccinated people will have less serious consequences “, vatacina, the leading infectious disease expert in the US.”Omicron, with its extraordinary and unprecedented degree of transmissibility efficiency, in the end it will infect almost everyone – specifies Joe Biden’s adviser for Covid -. Those who have been vaccinated will be exposed to the virus. Some, perhaps many of them, will get infected but most likely, with a few exceptions, they will get away reasonably, in the sense that they will not need hospitalization and avoid death. ”

The smart virus

On the contrary, Fauci commented, “Those who are not vaccinated will bear the brunt of the severity of the disease“. It is” an extraordinary virus, never seen in the last 100 years. It is a cunning virus “which” has deceived everyone every time, from the first time it appeared, up to Delta and now Omicron. We are doing the best we can “, underlined Fauci yesterday during a hearing in the Senate on the response of the Biden administration to the latest developments of the Covid-19 pandemic which in the United States is reaching a new peak of infections: according to the New York Times, yesterday in the US well 761 thousand people tested positive to the new coronavirus while 1,736 died as a result of it.









WHO Appeal

Thus, while the perspectives on the world battle at Covid change, in the still premature hope that the virus can become endemic and on the modalities of communication of the pandemic data, WHO sets a new milestone in world medicine and more than one shadow on the weapons available at the moment to counter the planetary contagion. “The composition of current Covid vaccines needs to be updated to ensure they continue to deliver WHO recommended levels of protection against infection and disease, including the Omicron variant and future variants.” This was announced by a WHO technical group. The Panel “will consider changing the composition of the vaccine to ensure that sera continue to meet the criteria set out in the WHO Target Product Profile, including protection against contagion and severe disease.

Stop the recalls?

“It is an appeal that the scientific community has been making for months,” commented the virologist Francesco Broccolo, of the University of Milano Bicocca. According to the expert, what the European Medicines Agency also said goes in the same direction (Ema) on the lack of data to support an additional booster dose. “We are realizing that running after the virus is not a win-win. Under selective pressure, in fact, the virus continues to mutate, while we are continuing to use the booster of a vaccine designed to respond to the Spike protein of the original SarsCoV2 virus. Consequently – the virologist noted – to have coverage of the disease, increasingly close calls are now necessary and the duration of the protection is not actually known “. On the hypothesis of a fourth dose at a distance of 4 or 5 months, Broccolo observed that “in the history of vaccination we have never gone beyond three doses” and that “it is not by raising the antibody titre that protection is achieved, if the antibodies are not are specific against the variant in circulation “. Continuing on this path means continuing in a “strategy that runs after the virus”.









Spray vaccines

Follow a new strategy instead it means “using vaccines updated on the latest variants and, above all, which also take into account other targets that modulate protection”; it also means having “vaccines capable of blocking the infection, such as the spray ones”. These are ideal, considering that “the virus enters the nasal mucosa where many receptors of the SarsCoV2 virus are expressed. Consequently, intervening with the vaccine on the mucous membranes means blocking the main gateway of the virus”. Current vaccines, on the other hand, are injected into the muscle and produce antibodies in the blood, but there is little virus in the blood, even in patients.

