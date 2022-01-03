Fauci: “Omicron? The most contagious virus in history. But it attacks the throat and not the lungs”

Pandemic alert, ok. But don’t panic, according to experts Use. Omicron could be the fastest-spreading virus in history but more and more studies (6 only in the last few days), show that the variant is less lethal, affecting more the upper respiratory tract such as the throat and minus the lungs. However, with the sharp increase in infections, there continues to be a risk of relapse on hospitalizations, Anthony Fauci points out, the White House medical advisor to the pandemic.

«The only difficulty is that if there are many cases, even if the hospitalization rate is lower with Omicron than with Delta, there is still the danger of an increase in hospitalizations that could put the health system in difficulty, “explained the immunologist. On the propagation speed of the variant, Roby Bhattacharyya, infectious disease specialist of the General Hospital in Massachusetts made a comparison with one of the most communicable viruses known, that of measles. Spotted just a few weeks ago in South Africa, Omicron is already the most popular variant across much of the world.









“This is an incredibly rapid spread,” he comments, quoted by El Pais, and then explains this speed by comparing it with measles, which is normally very contagious. A person suffering from this infectious disease, not vaccinated, it infects another 15 people on average; one affected by Omicron infects 6, according to the latest studies. But the difference is in the timing of the infection: measles needs 12 days on average, but Omicron only needs 4 or 5.

“A case of measles produces another 15 in 12 days, a case of Omicron produces 6 in four days; in eight days he produced 36, 216 in 12 days », Bhattacharyya summarized. Also the medical historian and physician Anton Erkoreka declares himself amazed by the speed with which Omicron propagates. “It’s the most explosive virus and the fastest-spreading virus in history,” he says. Erkoreka, director of the Basque Museum of the History of Medicine, recalls that the black plague of the fourteenth century and the cholera of the nineteenth century – caused by bacteria – took years to spread around the world.









On the bright side, Omicron is more likely to infect the throat than the lungs and therefore, according to scientists, would be less lethal than other mutations of the virus, the Guardian reports analyzing six recent international studies. The hypothesis that Omicron multiplies more in the throat would make it more transmissible, explaining the rapid spread of the virus – writes the British site reporting the studies – which attacks the lungs, more dangerous but less transmissible.

The country should focus less on the peak of infections and more on the number of hospitalizations and deaths, said Fauci. While in the last week the daily average of new infected rose to 387,000, +202 percent compared to the previous two weeks, hospitalizations – again compared to the previous fourteen days – only increased by 30 percent, to an average of about 90 thousand per day, while deaths fell by four percent, with an average of 1,240 every twenty-four hours. Speaking to ABC, Fauci pointed out that in the vaccinated, and in those who have been given the booster, the symptoms are mild, contributing to the lower number of hospitalized patients.









“The more we go forward – he added – the less serious are the consequences. It is very important to see the difference between hospitalizations and deaths. But I am very worried by the tens of millions of people who are not vaccinated because even if many will have no symptoms, others will face serious consequences. “According to a study by the Molecular Virology Research Group of the University of Liverpool, Omicron leads to” less serious diseases ” in mice, with lower viral load and less severe pneumonia. Also from the Neyts Lab of the University of Leuven in Belgium similar results arrive in Syrian hamsters. And, a further pre-press, presented to Nature by US researchers, confirms the thesis. Omicron – the Center for Research on Viruses of the University of Glasgow points out – would basically be able to evade immunity after two doses but with the booster there is “a partial restoration of immunity”.

The slew of Christmas searches are based on a study from the University of Hong Kong last month showing less Omicron infection in the lungs and research led by Professor Ravi Gupta of the University of Cambridge that the variant is less able to enter lung cells. The latest confirmation comes from University College London according to which many swabs carried out only in the nose gave negative results, while if repeated even with a sample in the throat they were positive.







