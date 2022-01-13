Fauci: ‘Omicron will find everyone’. Denmark towards fourth dose – World

“Omicron, with its unprecedented degree of transmissibility, will eventually find everyone. The vaccinated and those on the third dose will be exposed “to the variant and many of them” will probably be infected but, most likely, they will not end up in the hospital and will not die. ” Anthony Faucithe American super-expert in infectious diseases and advisor to Joe Biden for Covid, stressing that the unvaccinated will pay a higher price instead. Fauci then explains how the United States could be on the threshold of a transition period after which it could become possible to live with Covid.

In Denmark fourth dose for the most fragile – Denmark will offer the fourth dose of Covid vaccine to the most vulnerable. Health Minister Magnus Heunicke announced this. Like others in Europe, the country is facing a surge in infections due to Omicron, but at the same time the authorities have decided to ease some restrictions, reopening cinemas and clubs over the weekend, because the rate of hospitalizations and deaths remains stable.

Meanwhile the Germany has recorded a new record of 80,430 cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours. This is indicated by the data of the Robert Koch Institute, which counts another 384 deaths. In the last few days the confirmed infections had been reduced but in the face of data considered incomplete due to the lower number of tests carried out. The incidence has risen to 407.5 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants on a weekly basis, compared to the previous detection of 387.9 cases.

“When 370,000 cases are diagnosed in one day, we can consider that we are not far from a million, in reality”: said the French Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, to the microphones of France Info, speaking of the latest records of positive cases in France. According to Véran, France “does not let the Omicron variant circulate” but the precautionary measures adopted in previous waves are not effective this time. “The certainty – he said – is that Omicron is destined to circulate and cross the planet. When countries open. Traditional measures have no impact on such a contagious variant.”