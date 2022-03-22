Fauci predicted a rise in the number of COVID-19 infections in the United States

File photo: Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

The United States may experience a new spike in the number of COVID 19 cases, and the most vulnerable segments of the population may need a fourth dose of the vaccine. This is the warning being issued by the country’s leading epidemiologist, Anthony Fauciwho assured that his colleagues in the United Kingdom have reminded him that they are already seeing a new peak for the BA2 subvariantthe relaxation of restrictions and the decline in vaccine protection over timeand that in the United States the phenomena always repeat themselves a couple of weeks apart.

“Right now we are seeing these three factors in the country. My prediction is that we are going to see a small spike, or at least a brake on the decline in cases. Now the question is how do we deal with this,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The number of cases in the United States has been declining since mid-January, the date on which the last record number of infections occurred. Since then, the Biden administration has taken a stance of loosen restrictions imposed by the pandemic to move to a new more normal period. But the great political debate now involves the administration’s request to Congress to approve a new cry packsis that would provide the funds to continue some programs such as vaccination.

Fauci defends the need for these funds, indicating that the pandemic has not yet come out. “There are many programs that would end, it is practically unimaginable,” added the president’s medical adviser.

A fourth dose may be necessary, in principle for those over 65 years of age and people with pre-existing diseases, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci Washington Dc (United States), EFE/EPA/WILL OLIVER/File



The country has not ordered enough doses of the vaccine in case the entire population has to receive a fourth dose. Fauci clarified that the data is not entirely clear at this time, but that for now everything indicates that after four or five months of vaccination, the level of protection decreases considerably to the point that eventually there would be no protection at all.

“My projection is that sooner or later we are going to need a fourth dose, at least for those over 65 or for those with pre-existing diseases, at least initially”, assured Fauci.

All of this is happening at a time of transition for the Biden administration in terms of its treatment of the pandemic. The director of the White House response to COVID 19, Jeff Zientswill be replaced this week by Dr. Ashish-Jhadean of the school of public health at Brown University.

“It’s really a transition period for us. But clearly we’re headed in the right direction. We must be very careful not to declare victory early, prematurely. But I am convinced that we will get to a point of some normalcy,” Fauci predicted.

The BA2 subvariant is an intermediate between the Delta and Omicron variants, which according to the most recent reports would be between a 50 to 60 percent more contagious. The good news is that nothing indicates that it generates more serious cases than the Omicron variant.

