Fauci Says America Is Emerging From COVID Pandemic – NBC4 New York

WASHINGTON DC – The White House’s chief epidemiologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, affirmed this Wednesday that the United States has left the COVID-19 pandemic phase, with low levels of infections, deaths and hospitalizations.

“Certainly now we’re in this country outside of the pandemic phase, meaning we don’t have 900,000 new infections a day and tens and tens and tens of thousands of hospitalizations and thousands of deaths. We’re at a low level right now,” Fauci said in an interview. with the CBS television network.

Despite considering that the country is out of the pandemic phase, Fauci said that he does not believe that the coronavirus will be eradicated.

“What we can maintain is a very low level and vaccinate people intermittently, I don’t know how often, it could be every year, or even more time to maintain the low level, but now we are not in the phase of a pandemic in the country,” he remarked.

However, he pointed out that if the world situation is observed “there is no doubt that the pandemic continues”, since, he explained, there are still very rapid and widespread infections in different parts of the world.

On a personal level, the 81-year-old medical expert has decided not to attend the annual White House correspondents’ dinner due to his concerns about recent infections in President Joe Biden’s entourage, an official confirmed to NBC News.

The most recent positive case was Vice President Kamala Harris, who tested positive for a rapid COVID-19 test on Tuesday.

THE NUMBERS OF COVID-19 IN THE UNITED STATES

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), new daily cases of COVID-19 in the US are not exceeding 60,000 in April, after the rebound suffered in January by the Omicron variant where the million new infections per day were exceeded.

Similarly, those who died from the disease show a downward trend with less than 500 daily, and even with figures below 100 on some days.

The agency granted emergency use authorization for the test, which detects chemical compounds in breath samples. A positive result must be confirmed with a molecular test.

During the interview, Fauci was also asked about the effectiveness of a treatment that the US government has opted for when treating COVID-19, the antiviral pills Paxlovid, from the pharmaceutical company Pfizer.

The epidemiologist stressed that “it is a highly effective therapy” and stressed that in clinical trials it was shown that 90% of the volunteers who were administered this treatment were protected against a worsening of the disease and ending up hospitalized.

Fauci said the federal government has many doses available and there are places where people can get tested for COVID, and if they test positive, get Paxlovid right away.