Fauci Sees Possible Increase in COVID-19 Cases “In the Coming Weeks” – NBC New York

WASHINGTON – United States health authorities expect COVID-19 infections to rebound in the coming weeks due to the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, although they do not expect a serious increase in hospitalizations.

“I would not be surprised if in the next few weeks we see a plateau in the decrease (in cases) or maybe even an increase,” the epidemiologist in charge of combating the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, said in an interview with ABC News on Friday.

In early March, the United States considered the wave of the Omicron variant to be over, the one with the highest number of infections since the start of the pandemic, and relaxed the use of masks indoors.

However, Fauci is keeping an eye on the increase in cases registered in the United Kingdom, since the United States has often followed the trajectory of infections from that country three weeks later.

He stated that “it is not clear” if this will lead to a new wave or a “mini wave”, but stressed that the occupation of intensive care beds in the United Kingdom is not increasing, “which means that there is not a serious outbreak of the disease”.

Fauci predicted that Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant will overtake BA.1 as the dominant one in the United States, saying “there’s no question that sooner or later” second booster doses of the vaccine will be required.

US drugmaker Pfizer asked the US regulator on Tuesday to authorize the administration of a second booster dose for those over 65, and on Thursday Moderna requested it for those over 18.

Both companies referred to data collected in Israel, which has been a pioneer in the distribution of the second booster dose.

The United States is the country most affected in the world by the COVID-19 pandemic with almost 80 million infections and 969,000 deaths.