Fauci, the decline in polls and the Trumpian attacks. “He is like Doctor Mengele” -Corriere.it

from Giuseppe Sarcina

The virologist increasingly in the crosshairs of the right-wing media, primed by Trump. He lives under guard and his popularity is on the decline

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON – In the coming days, the Smithsonian Museum in Washington, one of the most important cultural institutions in the country, will place a portrait of Anthony Fauci in the gallery dedicated to the most influential characters of recent history. At the same time the most famous virologist of Americathe White House adviser, is hit by a media offensive with little precedent.

Some commentators on Fox News, the conservative broadcaster controlled by the Murdoch family, have come to compare him to Dr. Josef Mengele, the Nazi criminal known for his repugnant “experiments”. The attack signal came from Donald Trump’s rallies. On January 15, in Florence, Arizona, the former president said: «Fauci? He was giving advice to me too, only I didn’t listen to him. Now, however, he looks like the king of this country ». Fans reacted with the loudest roar of the evening and with the slogan once reserved for Hillary Clinton: “lock him up”, put it in. For a month now, the Trumpian candidates in the republican primaries for the midterm elections have chosen Fauci as the “black soul”, the inspirer of the “repressive policies” fielded by the Biden administration. Just a few examples, reported by New York Times.

Senate candidate Jane Timken of Ohio introduces herself to voters with the motto: “Let’s fire Fauci.” Mehmet Oz, a Pennsylvania physician, calls him “a petty tyrant.” Jim Pillen, a Republican in the running for the position of Governor of Nebraska, shot a commercial in which he appears dressed as a hunter, with a shotgun in his hand: «Jaws? Don’t get me started. ‘ The 81-year-old scientist of Italian origin is in perhaps the lowest moment of popularity since the pandemic began.

According to a recent TV poll Nbc only 40% of respondents declared they trust him, compared to 60% in April 2020. The problem is that, over the months, the Republicans have taken into account all the difficulties encountered by Joe Biden in managing Covid-19. The vaccination campaign has stopped for months; the swabs promised by the White House were not available for a long time; Federal restrictions, albeit minimal compared to those adopted by other countries, have nonetheless slowed the economy. Within a year Fauci has become a divisive figure, despite her willingness to talk to everyone, to intervene in every televised debate, to dialogue with conservative parliamentarians. Today he is forced to live under guard and also to face personal disputes, which have nothing to do with the pandemic. Senator Paul Ryan tries to make him look incompetent. His colleague Ted Cruz would like to send him “on trial”. And on January 14, Senator Roger Marshall, a physician from Kansas, greeted him at a hearing of the Health Commission, showing a billboard in the shape of a check, with the figure of 434,000 dollars. It is the scientist’s annual salary, the highest among federal employees, including that of the president of the United States.

Senator Marshall claimed that Fauci had withheld his earnings. An unfounded insinuation and in clear bad faith. However, the virologist remained “on the grid” for about twenty minutes, until he closed the matter by whispering into the microphone and looking at Marshall: “what a moron”. American newspapers and TV commented abundantly on the episode, observing how Fauci was increasingly nervous. The Republicans took advantage of this to consolidate the theory of “faucism”, coined by the Governor of Florida Ron DeSantis, with evident assonance to “fascism”. DeSantis himself, one of the possible candidates for the White House in 2024, launched an advertising campaign to ridicule “Tony”: “He is like those guys who come back from the beach and dirty all over with sand. Let’s get rid of Fauci’s “flip-flops” ».