COVID cases are increasing in several states of the American Unionas the BA.2 variant of omicron, which is spreading in Asia and Europe, has become the dominant variant in the United States.

Faced with the increase in infections, President Joe Biden, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the Biden administration and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases , They have called on the population to continue with prevention measures.

Fauci warns of possible COVID rebound in two weeks

Officials have noted that too many Americans are declaring victory over the virus too quickly, calling for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or reinstated to prevent a “fourth wave” of COVID-19.

For his part, the Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a recent interview on Bloomberg TV that it is very likely that there will be a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the next two weeks. In addition, he assured that another rebound is likely to be registered in the fallsince for him “the pandemic is not over”.

“As people stop taking care of themselves, when you have a highly transmissible virus, like BA.2, and at the same time mitigation methods are withdrawn, there is a decrease in immunity, we are going to see a rebound”Fauci said in this week.

On the other hand, the director of the CDC, Rochelle P. Walensky, pointed out that coronavirus cases increased about 10% during the last week from the previous weekto about 60,000 cases a day, and hospitalizations and deaths also increased.

The official warned that, without immediate action, The United States could follow European countries into another spike in cases and suffer unnecessary deaths.

Meanwhile, Biden made a direct call on governors, state and local leaders to reinstate mask requirements if they have been liftedand encouraged leaders to halt plans to further ease virus-related restrictions.