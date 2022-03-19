Fauci warns of possible increase in COVID-19 cases

(The Hill) — White House adviser Anthony Fauci warns that COVID-19 infection rates are likely to rise in the coming weeks in the United States after falling sharply following the rapid spread of the omicron variant. in all the country.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if in the next few weeks we see something like a flattening of our decline or maybe even an increase,” Fauci said on the ABC News podcast “Start Here,” ABC News reported.

“Whether or not that will lead to another surge, a mini surge or maybe even a moderate surge is not very clear because there are so many other things going on right now,” he added.

Cases have dropped sharply across the country over the past two months, with new cases averaging just over 30,000.

Fauci’s prediction is based on the UK, where cases have started to rise slightly, although “their use of intensive care beds is not increasing, which means they’re not seeing an outbreak of severe disease,” Fauci added.

The surge in cases comes as the BA.2 variant is seeing an uptick in the US, with Fauci predicting on the podcast that the variant will overtake omicron in the future.

The United States has just begun easing COVID-19 restrictions after two years of pandemic policies like mask wearing and social distancing.

All US states have removed their mask mandates as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said most areas of the US did not need masks indoors.