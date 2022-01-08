World

“Fault of a shrimp”, what really happened – Libero Quotidiano

James Reno
Jair Bolsonaro was discharged. The president of Brazil can go home after being admitted to the Vila Nova Star hospital in Sao Paulo. The reason? Suspected intestinal obstruction. “Thank you all – the leader announced on Twitter, posting a photo of him next to the doctors who treated him -. I can do everything through the one who strengthens me”. Bolsonaro can therefore breathe a sigh of relief. Although for him it is not the first hospitalization. After the attack suffered, the president was forced to undergo several surgeries and health problems that he will take with him for life. This time, however, it was different and the doctors immediately excluded an operation.

This was explained by the person concerned himself, who held a press conference accompanied by his trusted doctor Antonio Macedo. The problem would have been a badly chewed shrimp. “Chew each bite 15 times – Macedo recommended – Surgery is usually not the first option in these cases. The treatment with a nasogastric tube and removing some foods was enough. “Bolsonaro’s therapy, the doctor told reporters, will consist of a special diet and some daily walks.

Yet there were moments of fear. “He called me crying with pain. He told me: ‘I’m dying, Macedo. Things are bad'”, the surgeon told the newspaper O Globo. “His situation is always dangerous – he concluded -. When we inserted the tube from his stomach, a liter of gastric juice came out. If he had vomited, the liquid would have entered his lungs and would be dead”.

