Faustino Asprilla says goodbye to Freddy Rincón with an emotional VIDEO

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.15.2022 15:00:20





Faustino Asprilla she still cries death of his friend Freddy Rincón. The tinowho played in Mexican soccer with atlantean (2001), appeared on his social networks to write an emotional goodbye message to the Colombian soccer legend, who died in hospital after being victim of a road accident.

The Tino Asprilla shared an emotional video where you can see some party moments that he shared next to Freddy Rinconas well as some photographs with friends and to which he added the following text.

“What loneliness I have in my heart, deep pain and much sadness. Pana, you leave a big void for your ’94 team, we’re going to miss you. Morocho, today you join the great team of those who have left us to play in heaven. All the shared moments remained in my mind,” Asprilla shared..

It should be remembered that both were partners in the Colombian national team football, but not only that, but their friendship took her beyond the courtsso once the accident suffered by Rincónthe tino He was always very aware of his health, until the tragic outcome occurred.

What loneliness I have in my heart, deep pain and a lot of sadness. Pana, you leave a big void for your ’94 team, we are going to miss you. Morocho, today you join the great team of those who have left us to play in the heaven. All the shared moments remained in my mind. pic.twitter.com/bpxc67IrGk – Faustino Asprilla (@TinoasprillaH) April 14, 2022

Colombian soccer legends

So much Freddy Rincon What Faustino Asprilla have been among the top figures in Colombian soccer in recent years, because both managed to leave their country to play in European footballpassing the first by clubs like Naples Y real MadridMeanwhile he tino did the same in newcastle Y Parma.