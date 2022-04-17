Faustino Tino Asprilla memories with Freddy Rincon in his farewell after his death | football curiosities

The death of Freddy Rincon in the early hours of Monday he mourned Colombian football. Players, coaches, managers and fans fired one of the great glories of the Colombian National Team, author of the mythical goal against Germany in the 1994 USA World Cup.

The Paschal Warrior, stage where Rincón amazed the scarlet fans, hosted the ceremony this Saturday to say goodbye to the remembered midfielder. The event was attended by a large number of people.

In the middle of everything, Faustino Asprilla recalled to the media present several anecdotes with his former teammate. From the meetings at the end of the year to the discussions on behalf of América and Atlético Nacional.

“The most beautiful moments that I lived with Freddy, apart from the National Team and the games, were when he went to visit me every December, he never missed it. I have videos of him when we danced”, mentioned the ‘Tino’.

And about their soul teams, Faustino recalled the “grabs” they had in each discussion: “I told him that Nacional was bigger, but he always defended his America. They were very pleasant moments, apart from the fact that my whole family is a fan of América, so they always received him with that hug. They loved him more than me for being an American player”.

It is worth remembering that Asprilla is one of the great purslane idols, since he spent four seasons there in which he played more than 80 games and won a title; As for Rincón, he played more than 150 games with the scarlet jacket and won two titles.