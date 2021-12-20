Faux bob: how to do the perfect party hairstyle

C.he the bob is among the most popular haircuts of the moment, also thanks to the many stars who have chosen it, it is beyond doubt, but not all women are willing to give up their lengths to follow trends. It is another thing to experiment, and in this case the right solution for the holidays could be the “faux bob “, equally loved in Hollywood and beyond.

It is, as the name suggests, a fake helmet, a hairstyle so successful that it will make anyone ask: “Did he really cut them?”

Faux bob: from Zendaya to Amelia Spencer, the fans of the “short for pretend”

This is the question that many have asked themselves, for example, when seeing Zendaya to the awarding of the last Ballon d’Or: a photo from behind then revealed the little secret, but the goal had already been achieved: the “faux bob” serves, essentially, to create a shock effect.

Same impression aroused by Amelia Spencer, one of Lady Diana’s granddaughters, at a pre-Christmas party. Behind the British Lady’s hairlook, no radical cuts, only the skilled hands of Jack Merrick-Thirlway, her trusted hairdresser.

Before them, in no particular order, the fake bob had conquered Amal Alamuddin, wife of George Clooney, e Kate Middleton, but also Jennifer Lopez, Emma Watson and Alessandra Ambrosio, a true cult “cut” among celebs.

Faux bob: how to do it step by step

Making a fake bob is much easier than you might imagine, especially if you entrust it to a professional. Whether you choose it for the evening of Christmas Eve or for New Year’s Eve, it is the right time to make an appointment with your hairdresser: during the holidays, you know, always better to play in advance.

“This is a real hairstyle, which starts from a ponytail or a braid”, explains Marina Marcuccetti, head of the Cotril di San Babila salon in Milan.

«Once this base is made, the hair is simply turned under and the ends fixed with hairpins». The hairstyle, practically, serves as a support for anchoring the tips.

Smooth or wavy? To each his own faux bob

Smooth or slightly wavy, there are two souls of a fake bob. “In the first case it gives the idea of ​​being a real bob with the hair bent along the lengths and slightly backcombed, in the second case, however, a softer effect can be obtained”.

As? «Before braiding or tying the hair, a wavy fold is done, giving life to soft effects with waves on the front. Behind, of course, the effect is always that of a short hair », adds the expert.

The right length? Under the shoulders

The “faux bob” can be done on any type of hair, as long as the length is the right one. “The hair has to go below the shoulders to give the illusion that it has actually been cut. It is a hairstyle that goes well with the smooth because the bob effect gives a lot the idea of ​​the cut, but you can also have fun with the blur, with a more disheveled result, in waves ».

The right products allies of the perfect faux bob

To make the “faux bob” takes little time. «A quarter of an hour, as for any other hairstyle that does not require great elaboration or a particular work base», adds Marina Marcuccetti.

To complete the job, then, you need a few products. A mousse, for example, for wavy “faux bobs”, or a salt effect spray to make the hair more “crunchy”. If, on the other hand, the base is smooth, essential oils are excellent, which nourish deeply.

The other perfect party hairstyles

As an alternative to the fake bob you can opt for something different. «Bananas and chignon are always among the most requested hairstyles during the holidays, simple hair looks that take place in the time of a crease, the season of exaggerated hair looks is now archived ”, adds Marcuccetti.

“The stars always dictate the trends: women really love what they see on red carpets, to be adapted, of course, to their own characteristics and style “.

