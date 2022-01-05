favorable only for over 60s – Il Tempo





Yes to compulsory vaccination, but only for frail people. Shortly before the start of the control room and the subsequent CDM, Massimo Garavaglia, Minister for Tourism, affirms that the League is in favor of compulsory anti-Covid vaccination for the over 60 “precisely to protect the most fragile sections of the population” The Northern League minister also reiterated the need to consider the economic impact of the pandemic on the tourism sector, asking for support measures starting from the redundancy fund for workers in a sector that has an important value for the national economy.





In addition to Garavaglia, the heads of delegation Roberto Speranza (Leu), Dario Franceschini (Pd), Elena Bonetti (Iv), Maria Stella Gelmini (Fi) and Fabiana Dadone were present at the meeting of the control room at Palazzo Chigi called by Prime Minister Mario Draghi. (M5S), in addition to the ministers Renato Brunetta, Daniele Franco and Patrizio Bianchi. There are also the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro and the head of the Cts Franco Locatelli.



