favorable World Cup calendar, but the giant is a ballast – OA Sport

Despite not competing in the beloved fast disciplines since before Christmas (to be precise from the super-G in Val d’Isere on December 19, 2021), Sofia Goggia is still in the running to play the general Alpine Skiing World Cup until March. Mikaela Shiffrin was unable to place the decisive extension despite the long series of races reserved for giants and slalom, also (or perhaps above all …) due to the positivity at Covid which not only forced her to skip the Lienz stage, but currently seems to have also left some traces from the point of physical view.

At the moment the overall ranking is headed by the US with 866 points, followed by Petra Vlhova at 831 and the Bergamo woman at 657. The Slovakian is back in the game with successes in slalom, where she has even collected 580 points out of the 600 available …The calendar, from now to the end of the season, however, is favorable to the Italian one.

It is good to underline how the Bergamo-born is aiming for the general crystal ball obtaining important performances in just two disciplines. The giant is proving to be a real ballast: so far he has in fact collected just 37 points, for an average of only 7.4 per race! In the downhill and super-G specialty rankings he is in command, in the giant one he occupies the 29th position … Let’s be clear: not that we expected Sofia Goggia to be dominant or from the podium even between wide doors. However, it would have been reasonable to expect a performance at least similar to that of last season, when he finished four times in the top 10. Despite the great work done in the summer, the problems of a technical nature appear evident in the giant, with the 29-year-old too prone to error.

If the Italian is still fighting for the overall World Cup she owes it primarily to the bad luck that happened to Shiffrin (Covid) and to the excellent but not exceptional performance of the American and Vlhova in giant, where the Swedish Sara Hector and the French Tessa Worley are taking away precious points from the two opponents of the blue. The undertaking remains difficult, but not impossible. It will also depend on the choices of Shiffrin and Vlhova: will they dedicate the month of January in preparation for the Beijing 2022 Olympics, or will they also compete in fast races? If they started to bring home the top 5 even between downhill and super-G, then the curtain would fall on Goggia’s ambitions, who currently seems far from a real turning point in giant.

At the end of the season there are 3 slaloms, 4 giants, 5 super-Gs and 6 descents missing. It is understandable that the gap of 209 lengths from Shiffrin is not unbridgeable, provided clearly that Sofia Goggia maintains the same excellent performance of November and December in speed. Favorable slopes such as Cortina d’Ampezzo and Garmisch are on the way, but also a very treacherous one such as Altenmarkt-Zauchensee, where in her career she has never been on the podium neither in descent nor in super-G (it must be said that she has competed little in this location).

To really aim for the big dream, the Italian will necessarily have to be at the top of the general classification before the Olympic stop, to then play everything in the final sprint in March (where it is much more likely that Vlhova and Shiffrin will also take part in the fast races, sure at the finals of Meribel …). But we need to change gears in giant: even a hundred points in the remaining four could make the difference. Furthermore, the great dilemma remains whether to employ a lot of energy (including mental …) in pursuing the goal of a lifetime, or to focus more on the now imminent Beijing 2022 Winter Games. Already after Zauchensee, in a week, we will know more.

Photo: Lapresse