Favorite celeb lockers

Surely you are wondering why use sunscreen in the fall? Regardless of the weather or the time of year, with the amount of UV rays we are exposed to and the amount of screen time, using it every day is something you absolutely have to do. If you haven’t included it in your daily skincare routine yet, we recommend you do ASAP, which is why we’re recommending some of the celeb’s favorite sunscreens here.

We know that finding the perfect sunscreen that is compatible with your skin type can take time and is a long search, so we hope that these recommendations can help you.

The sunscreens that celebrities recommend

EltaMD UV Sunscreen

EltaMD is one of the favorite and most recommended blockers by celebrities. Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, Nicola Peltz and Emma Stone are some of the lovers of this sunscreen that can be with or without color.

Some of the benefits of this sunscreen are that it protects the skin from the damage associated with aging and photoaging, as well as the irreversible deterioration of collagen and elastin accelerated by solar radiation, thanks to the fact that it contains vitamin E and hyaluronic acid. In addition, it is paraben free, fragrance free and non-comedogenic. It’s perfect to use before makeup or you can wear the tinted version alone for a more natural look. We definitely have to try it!

EltaMD UV Clear Facial Sunscreen $799

Zo Skin Daily Sheer Broad Spectrum SPF 50

If using this blocker we achieve the skin of Rosie Huntington Whiteley, we will definitely not hesitate to try it. The Daily Sheer Broad Spectrum It’s not your run-of-the-mill blocker, apart from being waterproofhas a formula that not only protects against UV rays but also provides protection against blue and infrared light.

It is a super asset. since today blue light screens such as cell phones, computers and television are part of our lifestyle and believe it or not, it also damages the skin. That is why it is important to use sunscreen even if you are not going to leave the house: your skin is exposed to these types of lights all the time.

Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Spf 50 $1,995

Lancome UV Expert Aquagel Defense SPF 50

The UV Expert Aquagel Defense by Lancôme is the favorite of Zendayaour euphoria girl spoiled. In an interview, he mentioned that in addition to being a super sunscreen, it is perfect to use as a primer before putting on makeup, which definitely gives this product a plus.

This sunscreen is added with antioxidants, moringa and vitamin E, which makes it the perfect ally to fight aging and protect us against UV and UVB rays.

UV Expert Aquagel Defense SPF $990

SkinCeuticals Physical Fusion UV Defense SPF 50

We couldn’t miss the beauty secret of Kaia Gerber, the Physical Fusion UV Defense from SkinCeuticals. This sunscreen is characterized by being super light with a touch of color, so it smoothes the skin leaving a natural and luminous look.

It is also waterproof and contains plankton extract and artemia salina, increasing the skin’s defences.

PHYSICAL FUSION UV DEFENSE SPF 50 $1,179

drunk elephant Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30

The Drunk Elephant brand sunscreen, which also has incredible branding, is the favorite of Selena Gomez. The difference between a physical sunscreen and a chemical sunscreen is that the physical sunscreen stays on the skin to protect, while the chemical is absorbed.

Some of the benefits that the Umbra Sheer Physical Daily Defense SPF 30 It is its great antioxidant power thanks to the fact that it contains grape juice, sunflower extract and marula oil, minimizing expression lines and wrinkles.

UMBRA SHEER™ PHYSICAL DAILY DEFENSE SPF 30 $910

