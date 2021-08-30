“Favorite on protocols to get the economy going”

For months critical of the pandemic management, and the use of vaccines she bitterly contested, Heather Parisi has ridden the controversy that has invested Nicole Kidman, who ended up in the storm for having skipped the 3-week Covid-19 quarantine imposed by the government of Hong Kong. The Oscar-winning diva was paparazzi while shopping in the city center when she should have been in solitary confinement. Open up heaven.

The attack of Heather Parisi

“I’m tired of injustices and favoritism”, wrote the showgirl on social media, who has been living in Hong Kong for years with her children and her husband Umberto Maria Anzolin. “Are there really still those who believe that we are all equal in the face of the tragedy of this pandemic? What rules and restrictions inspired by rigid health protocols and justified by scientific reasons, apply to everyone in the same way?” reply. “Deluded”.

“It happens all over the world,” Parisi continued. “The pandemic has widened even more the gap between the powerful rich and the rest of the world. The ordinary citizen is forced to watchful waiting, while the elite draws heavily on every cure that medicine has successfully tested. The rich. powerful people do not die of Covid-19, because Covid-19 is a selective disease. It is the citizens abandoned at home and then hospitalized in desperate conditions who leave their pens. But at least the restrictions apply to everyone. No, not even those “. Words that smell of populist rhetoric, and then sink the blow with two specific examples.

Heather Parisi against Green Pass and Mario Draghi: “Sowing social hatred”. It is controversial: “Enough of spitting out sentences from Hong Kong”

Heather vs. Mick Jagger and Nicole Kidman

“Mick Jagger violates the quarantine in London to go to the stadium and what happens to him? A fine that he can easily pay from the height of his wealth. Nicole Kidman enters Hong Kong without quarantine as well as all the businessmen who belong to the boards of directors of companies listed on the stock exchange or their guests. The reason? To run the economy “, thunders the showgirl, according to whom the show must always go on, while” the normal citizen of the show is just an extra, perfectly interchangeable and never decisive “.

The powerful of the Earth

But Heather Parisi is a raging river, unable to stop. “The pandemic was a godsend for the wallet of the rich of the earth,” continues the showgirl. “The turnover of the big multinationals exploded upwards, while the people were locked up at home, the small merchants closed and the e-commerce giants collected profits hands down. Not even the Green Pass or the equivalent obligations apply to everyone. it appears they are necessary to enter the American Congress, the French or Italian Parliament. Are they not places of gathering? And the most dramatic and sad thing is the supine and passive acceptance by the majority of citizens, convinced that the return to normality must go through the acceptance of inequalities “.

The truth about Nicole Kidman

The Australian star, who landed in Hong Kong to shoot a TV series, would have had an ad hoc exemption from the government, to allow her to shoot and avoid the three-week quarantine, mandatory for anyone entering China. Between takes, Nicole Kidman also went shopping.