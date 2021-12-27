Favorite to Botman, Demiral’s analysis: how he is going and what future for Atalanta

Thirteen appearances in Serie A, six in the Champions League, two total goals. Merih Demiral’s impact with Atalanta was discreet, considering how much Gasperini thinks about including a new owner in his rotations. Romero’s farewell in the summer accelerated every speech, both for Demiral and for Lovato (but also for Scalvini, given the injuries) and the Turk gave mixed responses. Great performances but also defensive amnesia, perhaps due to the Nerazzurri’s attitude to always play forward, constantly one on one. A positioning error or a wrong touch, as in the occasion of the Villarreal advantage with Danjuma in the 2-3 decisive for the passage of the round, can open the half field and lead to conceding goals in a flash.

How is it going

Exactly, ups and downs, with the idea that in any case the entire Bergamo rearguard is not having a super performance this season, just think of the thirteen goals conceded in the Champions League or the twenty-four in the league, in nineteen games. Musso’s goal is almost never unclimbed, both for the attitude and for the single errors. But for those who were used to playing differently, almost always with the ball between their feet and in offensive projection (like Juventus), the sufficiency so far is more than correct, given that Atalanta has set the record for points. It must also be said that Romero, until Christmas last year, was not extraordinary and that its evolution came later, in the second part of the year. In short, Demiral has time to improve its performance, although the vote is sufficient.

What future?

He will almost certainly be redeemed by the Nerazzurri, even if the card – sought by the Prosecutor’s Office in recent weeks – of a redemption obligation not communicated to the competent authorities has not yet been proven. Demiral was preferred to Botman in the summer, for a more or less similar figure (3 million plus 28 in redemption) while Lille would have wanted 30 in cash. There is no proof of how it could have gone, but the certainty is that Demiral still has to grow to repeat continuously the performances as against Juventus and Manchester United.