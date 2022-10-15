favorites of Anne Hathaway and Victoria Beckham

If two of the women who know the most about fashion agree on a type of boots, we can affirm without fear of being wrong that we have a trend that is worth having on the radar and taking to our seasonal looks. On this occasion they have been Victoria Beckham and Anne Hathaway are in charge of demonstrating that jewel boots, with diamonds, pearls and a lot of shine, are the best allies of the season for looks with dresses.

It has been in the city of New York where both have signed two of the most striking outfits of the last few hours. Anne Hathaway monopolized all eyes at the New York Film Festival during the presentation of Armageddon Time. The actress has worn a spectacular Valentino Haute Couture design from the autumn-winter 2022/23 collection: a dress with a straight silhouette, a round neckline and long sleeves encrusted with pearls and silver sequins.

Theo WargGetty Images

Just as striking as the dress were the boots that Hathaway has worn: pointed toe, sensible heel and matching the dress, giving visual continuity to it. and proving that, sometimes, more is more.

Theo WargGetty Images

But Anne Hathaway has not been the only one to dare with striking jeweled boots to elevate a look. Victoria Beckham is in New York these days, and as usual, she does not stop giving us inspiring outfits from the Big Apple. Among them, one with a sophisticated blue draped dress with an asymmetrical neckline and hem that is part of her Resort 2023 collection.

But not only the dress was spectacular, also the mesh jewel boots, with sequins and glitter, which became the main accessory and the best ally to create an outstanding look in combination with the satin dress. A style of boots that promise to be one of the options to consider for party looks this fall-winter 2022/23, with metallic or sequined dresses for a total festive look or with a black or pastel-colored dress to create contrast.