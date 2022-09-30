Faya – Voicenotes from New York & Atlanta: the ballroom

In this first episode of the series, Renaud tells us about the birth of the ballroom in New York and Atlanta. Created in the 1970s by the gay, queer, black trans and Latina communities, this culture is at the origin of voguing. An emblematic dance of the balls organized by the houses (families), during which the dancers compete against a backdrop of vogue beats and house music. Rhythmic exploration, in the company of world-renowned DJs and producers MikeQ and Divoli S’vere, of a scene that is increasingly influencing mainstream pop culture.

Track list:

“Pure/Honey” – Beyoncé

“Peacherine Rag” – Scott Joplin

«Harlem Congo» – Chick Webb and His Orchestra

“The Love I Lost” – Harlod Melvin Bluenotes

«TSOP» – MFSB

“Feels Like” – MikeQ (feat. Kevin JZ Prodigy)

“Love is the Message” – MFSB

“Vogue” – Madonna

“Serve” – ​​Miss Fernando

“Cunty (The Feeling)” – Kevin Aviance

“Miss Honey” – Me Renee

“The Ha Dance” – Master At Work

“What I Want Ha” – Divoli S’vere

“End of time” – Beyoncé (Divoli S’vere remix)

“Rowdy Ha” – Vjuan Allure

“Ain’t Nobody” – Chaka Khan (MikeQ Remix)

“Godzilla Da Remix” – Jay R Neutron

“Runway Rocker Bump” – Byrell The Great

“No Ordinary Love” – ​​Sade

“Heated” – Beyoncé

“The Master Blaster” – Mike Q

“Got to Be Real” – Cheryl Lynn (Instrumental)

“Cunty” – Divoli S’vere

“Legendary” – MikeQ & Ash B.

“DARLING” – MikeQ

“Summer Renaissance” – Beyonce

“America Has a Problem” – Beyoncé

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé (Jay R Neutron Jimmy’s House Vogue Mix)

Guests:

MikeQ (@theonlymikeq) and Divoli S’vere (@divolisvere)

References :

Beyoncé, voguing (old way, new way, vogue fem), album Renaissancestudio 54 (New York), William Dorsey Swann (first drag queen), cakewalk dance, Harlem Renaissance, Hamilton Lodge n°710, Chrystal and Lottie LaBeija, categories (runway, beauty, face, body, realness, butch queens realness, femme queens realness, executive realness), David Mancuso, The Loft (New York), The Globe (Newark), Qweenbeat label, Qweendom compilation, EP Let It All OutFade to Mind label, tv show Soul TrainWilli Ninja (House of Ninja), José Gutiérrez and Luís Camacho (House of Xtravaganza), The Paradise Garage (New York), house music, Franckie Knuckles, The Warehouse (Chicago), bitch tracks, Junior Vasquez, Robbie Tronco, Ru Paul, cunty, Kevin Aviance, Moi Renee, producer duo NOVA Wav, Masters At Work, The Ha Dancefilm Trading Places (John Landis, 1983), Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, crash cymbal, Vjuan Allure, Angel X, DJ Lucky, Jay R Neutron, Jersey Club Music (see episode 3 of Faya), Baltimore Club Music, Byrell The Great, “Hangover” by Dianna Ross, Sade, commentator/host, vocals, Kevin JZ Prodigy, Nights Slugs and Fade to Mind label, documentary film Paris is burningJennie Livingston, Pose series, Ryan Murphy, documentary film kikiMy House (Viceland), show legendary (HBO), Dashaun Wesley, Leoiomy Maldonado, Keke Palmer, Megan Thee Stallion, James Blake, Jameela Jamil, Big Freedia, bounce (New Orleans), Honey Dijon, Syd (The Internet), TS Madison, Pepper LaBeija, Octavia St. Lawrence.

Faya, the global dancefloor podcast

A program by Renaud Brizard for Nique – La radio

Directed by: Malo Williams

Producer: Christophe Payet

with the support of SACEM