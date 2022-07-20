FaZe Clan Goes Public As The Top Esports And Gamer Lifestyle Brand On The Nasdaq

Interested in knowing what’s next for the gaming industry? Join gaming executives to discuss emerging parts of the industry in October at GamesBeat Summit Next. Register today.

FaZe Clan, the esports and gaming lifestyle and media brand, goes public today.

The company is bidding to be the harbinger of youth culture, even if it still struggles to make money as we head into a possible recession.

Advertising

One of the great things about FaZe is penetrating the mainstream culture and generating a lot of brand value. In 2022, Forbes estimated that FaZe Clan is worth around $400 million, up 31% from 2020.

But in an amended SEC filing on April 29, FaZe said it was revising its forecast downward. The company reported a net loss of $36.9 million on revenue of $52.9 million in 2021. FaZe was fourth in Forbes’ list of top 10 esports companies.

Part of the financial challenge is that in-person esports events have been hit hard during the pandemic, as continued coronavirus fears have meant people are still avoiding crowds. Ticket sales have plummeted. But the number of online viewers has soared.

FaZe Clan made the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The company is listed today on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the symbol FAZE. Company executives ring the Nasdaq opening bell in Times Square at 6:30 a.m. Pacific Time. It’s a big day not only for the company, but also for esports and gaming culture, and for geeks everywhere.

In October, FaZe Clan announced it would go public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), which bypasses the lengthy regulatory IPO process via an initial public offering (IPO). . He said at the time that he was worth $650 million and had ambitions to hit a $1 billion valuation.

In a SPAC transaction, a private company merges with a public “blank check” company with the goal of going public. In this case, FaZe Clan merged with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp.

FaZe Clan is the first native Gen Z brand to go public and is the biggest brand in gaming culture with a global fan base of more than 500 million, the company said.

The company said Gen Z will have $33 trillion in spending power by the end of the decade and sees “massive change underway as Gen Z drives spending, commerce and culture”. FaZe Clan said it sits at the intersection of technology and culture, with a loyal fan base and the know-how to engage that coveted audience.

The company’s existing business engines include sponsorships, content, consumer products and esports. It is a 12+ year heritage brand that has been a content and media company since day one before gaming and esports rose to popularity.

FaZe Clan also has a talent network roster of over 100 influential names that include top global celebrities, pro athletes, esports athletes, and content creators, including Snoop Dogg who is a member and sits on the board of directors, NFL star Kyler Murray, Lebron James Jr. . and more.

The advent of Web3 will provide new tools and experiences to accelerate the company’s ongoing transition to the creator economy and Influencer 2.0 activities.

FaZe Clan’s 11 competitive esports teams have won 35 championships worldwide. According to Earnings Esports, FaZe Clan is the 13th highest earning team with $13.3 million spread across 529 tournaments. Add to that income from sponsorships and media revenue.

The company produces premium content, merchandise and consumer products and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for major national brands.

With approximately 80% of its audience between the ages of 13 and 34, FaZe Clan has forged key relationships with a coveted demographic that has long proven difficult to reach for traditional media companies and advertisers.

FaZe Clan was founded by a group of teenagers who met online while playing Xbox and eventually turned their passion for video games into lifelong careers, not only creating a life out of something that hadn’t never been done before, but creating a global brand. The founders and key members in the growth of the brand since the beginning are FaZe Temperrr, FaZe Banks, FaZe Apex, FaZe Rain, FaZe CBass, FaZe Rug, FaZe Adapt, FaZe Teeqo, FaZe Blaze and FaZe Jev.

Management team

FaZe Clan has McDonald’s as a sponsor.

CEO Lee Trink assumed his current role in 2018 after joining the company as an advisor in 2016. A former president of Capitol Records, Trink has more than 20 years of media and entertainment experience working with artists like Kid Rock, Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz and The Rolling. Rocks.

Zach Katz, president and chief operating officer, joined in 2022 after a 20-year career in the music industry, including chairman of BMG US, co-founder and CEO of record label and music publishing company Beluga Heights (a partnership with Sony Music, Warner Music & Universal Music).

“This is a landmark event for gaming culture and Gen Z, as FaZe Clan becomes the first native Gen Z brand to go public,” Trink said, in a statement. “It gives us access to capital and a global profile to achieve our long-term growth goals and, for the first time, gives our fans the opportunity to own a piece of our future. As this generation rises to economic power and influence, FaZe will continue to use its voice to pioneer and innovate at the intersection of technology, entertainment and culture. We thank our partners at B. Riley and look forward to engaging with our shareholders. FaZeUp.

FaZe’s top games include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Valorant. He also has teams

The owners are Trink, Michael Stang Treschow, Yousef Abdelfattah, Richard Bengston, Thomas Oliveira and Nordan Shat.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as capital markets advisor to BRPM and as sole placement agent on the PIPE. Mr. Klein and Company and Evolution Media Capital served as financial advisors to FaZe Clan. Skadden, Arps, State, Meagher & Flom LLP is acting as legal counsel to FaZe Clan. White & Case acted as legal counsel to BRPM. McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal counsel to placement agent PIPE.