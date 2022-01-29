Fazio greets as the Rome-Valencia axis warms up. Xhaka’s dream vanished – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

The day of the Rome is particularly focused on market negotiations. The last few days are the most hectic and in fact the axis begins to heat up Rome-Valencia. Not only Diawara, on which the Spaniards are negotiating for a dry loan until June, but they are also working on an exchange for next summer. The Valencia really like it Carles Perez while to the Giallorossi and to Mourinho like portuguese Goncalo Guedes. There is time to negotiate but the two clubs have already tested the ground. In the morning the official confirmation of Federico’s passage arrived Fazio at the Salerno. After the termination of the contract with the Giallorossi, the Argentine signed today with the Campania region and subsequently made statements to the official channels of the club: “Vengo to help the children to reach the goal of salvation. My great-grandparents were born in the province of Salerno “. Always remaining on the market theme, the PSG seems to have definitely given up on Tanguy Ndombele. The Parisian club has not managed to sell any of its redundancies and therefore will not be able to operate in revenue. In the late afternoon, however, news arrived that certainly did not make the fans of the club happy Rome. Given the difficulty ofArsenal in finding a new midfielder, the London club will not let go Granit Xhaka in this market window. There Rome And Mourinho therefore for the moment they will have to abandon the dream of seeing the Swiss with the Giallorossi shirt. However, the deal could reopen in the summer as Xhaka he is no longer a prized piece of Arteta’s squad and his relationship with the fans seems to be always in decline.