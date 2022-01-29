Fazio: “I came to fight. My great-grandparents were born near Salerno “- Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma football – Interviews, photos and videos

Federico Fazio is officially a new player of the Salerno. The Argentine signed a contract until 2024 after the termination of his contract with the Rome. Today the defender spoke for the first time as a footballer of the Salerno to the official channels of the Campania club: “I can’t wait to start, I come to help the boys reach the goal of salvation. I come to fight, I have seen many matches of Salernitana this year and I know some players well, they have to regain confidence. My great-grandparents were born in province of Salerno, from the port of Salerno they left for Argentina. It happened many years ago but now they would be happy to see me wear the Salernitana shirt “. The former Giallorossi then added ongoal salvation and his new jersey number: “There are so many games to go, we can do it. We have to watch from game to game, fight and work to reach the goal. The number 17 refers to the day I was born, there weren’t many numbers available. The fans? They are very warm. , similar to the Argentine ones. I know that it is also important to have them by your side in every match, we hope they can come to the stadium. We must all fight together for salvation “.