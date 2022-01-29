Fazio-Rome, the end of a “grotesque” mechanism: from the problems caused to Fonseca to the no to the reduction of salaries

LATEST NEWS AS ROMA – Yes it is finally ended the story between Rome and Federico Fazio after almost six seasons spent together and one cold war that had lasted for over a year.

The ending is happy, because the player has decided to give up the salary and a lawsuit of over two million in compensation to be finished out pink. Yet the story between Fazio and the club in recent years has been anything but roses.

The player tells today’s edition of The weather (E. Zotti), had at least ambiguous attitudes towards the club: since the sensational elimination in the Italian Cup against Spezia, Fazio was one of the senators of the locker room a cause various problems to Fonseca management in addition to being opposite to the reduction of salaries of the players during the lockdown.

Situation then worsened with the beginning of the Special One era. Once he understood that even with Mou he would not be taken into consideration, Fazio has decided to stand up by refusing any solution which would allow him to leave Trigoria. In Italy the proposals of Cagliari, Bologna and Parma have been returned to the sender while the offers of Cadiz and some Turkish clubs have not been evaluated.

A grotesque mechanism that Roma interrupted after months of dialogue and negotiations with the defender’s entourage, saving on the last months that he would have to pay in case of stay.

Source: Time

Follow us on TWITTER And FACEBOOK to stay up to date on the latest news from Roma!