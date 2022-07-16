FBI exposes BC police for wrongful arrest

Tijuana.- First they shared a file released by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and then they announced that, after a coordinated operation, elements of the Ministry of Citizen Security in Baja California had arrested one of the most wanted in the United States for crimes against minors. A couple of days later the US agency revealed that they had arrested the wrong man.

In response to an informative request made by EL UNIVERSAL, the FBI spokesman in Little Rock, Arkansas, Connor Hagan, revealed that the man detained by the Mexican corporation was not Barroso, so he had to be released and the investigation continues to find the real culprit.

“At this time, FBI Little Rock can confirm that José Antonio Barroso is not in police custody and continues to be wanted by the FBI. An individual who has since been released was incorrectly identified as Barroso in May,” he replied in an email.

This is José Antonio Barroso, a subject wanted since 2004 for his alleged participation in a series of rapes suffered by a girl -in Fort Smith, Arkansas- when she was five years old, describes the FBI on its official website.

On May 6, the Secretary of Public Security in Baja California shared a press release in which they announced that through a coordinated operation – between elements of the offices of the Investigation and International Liaison Area – they had located and arrested Barroso.

In its text, the state agency even details that the Anglo-Saxon government shared information about the search for the alleged abuser, but that it was through an anonymous complaint to the number 089 how they were able to identify his whereabouts on May 5 on Calle México de the Jesús Munguía neighborhood, in Ensenada.

“Once detained by SSCBC agents, the man was placed at the disposal of the competent authority for his transfer to Arkansas, United States, where he was required for the aforementioned crime; the coordinated work between the investigation areas, as well as the foreign authority and the citizen complaint, were of great relevance for this result”, the statement concludes.

However, just a couple of days after the announcement of the coordinated operation and the arrest at the port, the local press – in Fort Smith, where Barroso’s abuses against the minor had occurred – published that it had been a misidentified man.

From the security unit in Baja California it was reported -unofficially- that when questioned about it, authorities said they were unaware of the situation. They also reported that until last Wednesday, through the informative request made by this medium, they were informed about the man’s release and that the arrested subject was another person.

It was detailed that once the information on his whereabouts was obtained, they secured a man from whom they sought information and confirmed that he had a record that corresponded to Barroso, on how they confirmed that he was one of the most wanted men, no further information was given, nor was any response or opinion was shared regarding the release.

Although the information published by the FBI indicates that José Antonio would currently be 49 years old, the Secretary of Security in the statement that it released to report on his arrest indicated that it was a 57-year-old man.

The name and photograph of José Antonio Barroso are still active on the official FBI website, where it is reported that he maintains the aliases James Von Kirk, Juan Antonio Barroso, José A. Barroso and José A. Barroso Martínez. He was born on January 10, 1973 and identified as Mexican and is believed to be in the port of Ensenada.

The violations of which he is accused occurred from the time the victim was five years old until he was eleven, the age at which he was reported. The Sebastian County, Arkansas, District Court issued a state warrant for his arrest on November 30, 2004, after he was charged with rape.

Barroso is also federally charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution in the United States District Court, Western District of Arkansas, and a federal arrest warrant was issued on February 1, 2005.