FBI found nuclear data at Trump residence

One of the top secret documents seized by the FBI at the residence of the former US president donald trump described the nuclear capabilities and military defense of a foreign power, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

The newspaper, which cites anonymous sources close to the case, indicates that some of the documents found in the mansion of Trump in Sea-to-Lake, Florida, they were so highly confidential that only the president and cabinet officials or those close to him could authorize other members of the government to access them.

The report did not mention the country whose defense and nuclear capabilities were cited in the documents.

According to the newspaper, content like this required special permissions on a need-to-know basis, rather than a generic authorization labeled top secret.

Trump faces mounting legal pressure. The Justice Department maintains that these top-secret documents were “likely withheld” to obstruct an investigation of the FBI about the possible mishandling of classified materials by the former president.

When agents searched the Mar-a-Lago mansion, they found material so sensitive that “even counterintelligence personnel from the FBI and DOJ attorneys conducting the review required additional authorizations before they were allowed to review certain documents,” a government court filing said.

It may interest you

The raid of FBI in August came after a review of “highly classified” records that Trump he finally turned it over to authorities in January, after months of back-and-forth with the National Archives and Records Administration.

The 15 boxes seized from the former president’s home were found to contain 184 documents marked confidential, secret or top secret.

After receiving instructions from the FBIthe lawyer of Trump turned over 38 additional classified documents and provided an affidavit that they represented the latest material.

However the FBI uncovered “multiple sources of evidence” showing that the classified documents remained at Mar-a-Lago.