FBI: Most Wanted: Dylan McDermott appears in trailer with lead role in CBS drama

FBI: Most Wanted lost its main character in early March, but everything is ready to receive the new protagonist of the crime drama. Trailer shows Dylan McDermott coming to the CBS series as the new character who will be in charge of the team.

March 28, 2022 11:56 p.m.

FBI: Most Wantedthe first spin-off of the successful Dick Wolf franchise, FBIwhich premiered its third season at the end of last year through the transmission chain CBSand which progresses towards the end of the current installment with the inclusion of a new character that will be portrayed by the actor Dylan McDermottas previously reported.

Dylan McDermott Comes to FBI Most Wanted as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott

It was at the end of January, when Julian McMahon announced his departure as the main protagonist of the series FBI: Most Wanted. The interpreter of special agent Jess LaCroix, at that time was filming the last episode of his character, which aired in early March revealing that he was killed in the line of duty. In his place, McDermott will take over as Remy Scott.

With just two weeks to go until fans of FBI: Most Wanted meet Remy Scott, the new leader of the FBI’s fugitive unit task force. a series of photos and a promotional trailer, introduce the character of McDermott to the successful franchise of the CBS network. The network shared the first glimpse of the character who appears alone and also with his team.

In photos CBS posted on Twitter, McDermott appears as Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott alongside Keisha Castle Hughes, Hana Gibson Performer, alexa davalos who plays Kristin Gaines) and Michael Gomez, who gives life to Ivan Ortiz. The star who just came out of Law & Order: Organized Crime will make his debut in FBI: Most Wanted in the episode that will air on April 12.

FBI Most Wanted trailer featuring Dylan McDermott as the special agent Remy Scott

The announcement about the arrival of Remy Scott to the FBI team: Most Wanted, was made by special agent in charge Isobel Castille (Alana Garza of the FBI) ​​during a visit. He said the new chief would replace LaCroix once the candidates had been vetted. Now, fans are preparing to see the character’s arrival in two weeks.

With McDermott’s inclusion in FBI: Most Wanted, the production of the crime drama seeks to reinvigorate the show with a character other than Jess LaCroix, series executive producer David Hudgins confirmed to TV Insider. Scott will have a different style and perspective than the previous protagonist, who can approach cases from a different point of view, always motivated by justice and to capture the fugitive in each episode.