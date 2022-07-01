FBI Most Wanted: Who is Ruja Ignatova, the scammer known as cryptoqeen | Univision Crime News
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to her arrest and has released images of Ignatova that have been replicated in media around the world.
But who is Ruja Ignatova, the ‘Cryptoqueen’?
Ignatova is currently 42 years old. Y is wanted for being the alleged leader of a massive fraud scheme that affected millions of investors around the world.
Ignatova allegedly made false representations about OneCoin in order to entice people to invest in that company.
Ruja Ignatova and her “luxurious lifestyle”
While he has brown eyes and dark brown to black hair. The researchers, however, they believe he may have altered his physical appearance.
Ignatova speaks English, German and Bulgarian. You may be traveling on a false passport and it has known connections to Bulgaria, Germany, Russia, Greece, and the United Arab Emirates.
before disappearing, Ignatova lived a luxurious lifestyle.
How did Ruja Ignatova operate?
According to the researchers, Ignatova and her partner also promoted OneCoin through a marketing strategy that encouraged investors to sell additional packages to friends and family.
“OneCoin claimed to have a blockchain (Blockchains) private,” said Special Agent Ronald Shimko, who is investigating the case from the FBI’s New York field office.
The blockchain, or chain of blocks in Spanish, is a set of information blocks that allow keeping a secure and synchronized record of digital operations, it works as a kind of digital accounting book that stores data of any kind.
In this case, Ignatova’s OneCoin company promised to have a private blockchain: “This contrasts with other virtual currencies, which have a public and decentralized blockchain. In this case, investors were being asked to trust OneCoin,” the researcher said.
With the scheme created through OneCoin, the FBI reports that dozens of victims have been scammed around the world out of billions.
According to the investigation, Ignatova was selling her business to people who may not have fully understood how cryptocurrencies work, but who were attracted by the impressive resume she presented.
On October 12, 2017, Ignatova was charged in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and a federal warrant was issued for her arrest. Investigators believe Ignatova may have received a tip that she was being investigated by US and international authorities. She traveled from Sofia, Bulgaria to Athens, Greece on October 25, 2017 and has not been seen since.
On February 6, 2018, an indictment was issued charging Ignatova with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and securities fraud.
The investigator said he hopes the publicity of the 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list will create more buzz about the case. “There are so many victims around the world who have been financially devastated by this … We want to bring her to justice,” he said.
If you have any information on Ruja Ignatova’s whereabouts, the FBI asks that you contact your local FBI office or the nearest US embassy or consulate. Tips can be reported anonymously and can also be reported online at tips.fbi.gov.