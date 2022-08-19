FBI report reveals new details of plane crash

Angelina Jolie’s revelations about her divorce 3:18

(CNN) — Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of hurting her and verbally abusing her children during a heated argument aboard a private plane in 2016, according to an FBI report provided to CNN by a source.

In the heavily redacted report, which was provided to both parties following a freedom of information request, the actress told agents that while traveling back to California with Pitt and their six children after a two-week vacation, her then husband had been drinking when he asked her to accompany him to the back of the plane, after having a tense interaction with one of his sons.

Pitt’s name is redacted in the report, but her husband is referenced multiple times and he was married to Jolie at the time of the alleged incident.

Once in the back of the plane, Jolie said they were in a bathroom with a privacy door that prevented their children from seeing them when Pitt “grabbed her head,” “grabbed her shoulders,” shook her, He pushed her against the bathroom wall and yelled various things at her, including “‘You’re f*cking this family,'” according to the report.

Pitt was not charged or arrested in connection with the incident, after the FBI completed an investigation in 2016.

“In response to allegations made following a flight within the United States Special Aircraft Jurisdiction, which landed in Los Angeles with Mr. Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has reviewed the circumstances and will not investigate further. filed charges in this matter,” FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller said in a statement to CNN at the time.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Pitt and Jolie for comment.

“All parties have had this information for almost six years and it was used in previous legal proceedings. There is nothing new here and this is for no other purpose than to be a media stunt intended to inflict pain,” a source close to Pitt said of the incident. report that is now known.

According to the FBI report, Jolie told investigators that two of her children — whose names are not apparent in the redacted report, but were listed as minors at the time — “were outside the door crying and asked: ‘Are you okay mom?’ “

Pitt allegedly yelled at them in response: “‘No, Mom’s not okay. She’s ruining this family. She’s crazy,'” the report recorded.

According to Jolie, this prompted one of her sons to reply, “It’s not her, it’s you, ***,” which infuriated Pitt. The actress maintained that she saw him run towards one of the children “as if he was going to attack”, at which point she said he grabbed Pitt by the neck and that he tried to free himself by throwing himself backwards and pushing her towards the chairs behind them, the report stated.

Jolie claimed in the report that she sustained injuries to her back and elbow due to the incident, and shared a photo of the elbow injury with the FBI.

Included in the report are black-and-white photocopies of the photos, as well as handwritten pages provided by Jolie, purportedly from her children, containing descriptions of the alleged incident. Handwritten pages are substantially blacked out.

Jolie also said in the report that Pitt continued to drink during the two-stop trip and then poured beer on her. After arriving in Los Angeles, the couple got into a physical altercation and she said Pitt prevented her and the children from leaving the plane for 20 minutes.

In addition to her back and elbow, the report states that Jolie said she also suffered “a rug burn-type injury” to her left hand. A photo of the wound is included in the redacted report. Jolie was asked about an alleged scratch Pitt had, which she said in the report that she may have caused it, although she believed she had it more in a hold by her neck.

According to the report, after reviewing a statement of probable cause related to the incident, a representative of the Attorney General “discussed the merits of this investigation with the case officer [del FBI]”.

“All parties agreed that no criminal charges would be filed in this case due to various factors,” the report reads.

CNN has reached out to the Office of the Attorney General for comment.

When contacted by CNN via email, an FBI spokesperson responded: “No charges have been filed in connection with this matter and it would be inappropriate to comment further.”

Jolie filed for divorce shortly after the incident. And, although she was granted a dissolution of her marriage in 2019, her legal battle over ownership and custody of her minor children has continued over the years. A California appeals court ruling last year ruled that a retired judge who had been hired to arbitrate the custody dispute should disqualify himself due to a potential conflict of interest.

In 2020, Jolie told Vogue India that she parted ways with Pitt for the sake of their children.

“I separated for the welfare of my family,” he said. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on them being able to heal.”

Pitt told GQ in 2017 that he had quit drinking after doing too much in the past year.

In a June 2022 interview with British GQ, he talked about finding more peace recently.

“I’ve always felt very lonely in my life,” he told the publication, “growing up alone as a kid, alone even here. And it really wasn’t until recently that I got a bigger embrace from my friends and family.”