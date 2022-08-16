FBI returns passports he took during search to Trump, according to FOX

The FBI returned former US President Donald Trump the passports you took with you during registration from the residence of Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach (Florida), according to a spokesman for the federal agency to the Fox network.

“In executing the searches, the FBI searches and seizes the material ordered by the judge and then returns the one that doesn’t need a saver for the purposes of the investigation,” a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Investigation told the network.

Trump had denounced on Monday, in a message on his network, Truth Social, that the FBI “stole” three passports from him, one of them already expired, in the search made last week to his Florida mansion in search of classified documents.

“Wow! In the FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago my three passports (one expired) were stolen along with everything else. This is an assault on a political opponent on a level never before seen in our country. Third world!” Trump said.

The FBI spokesman clarified to Fox that there were two expired passports.

The raid, which took place on August 8, was aimed at finding classified documents that the former Republican president allegedly took from the White House when he left power in 2021.