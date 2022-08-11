FBI Searched Donald Trump’s Florida Home: Here Are 7 Key Questions Answered
WASHINGTON — The FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida residence has raised the question of whether the criminal investigation could lead to a legal blocking of his ability to become president again, even if he chooses to run in the 2024 election.
Any conviction under criminal law that appears to be related to the investigation includes an unusual penalty: disqualification from holding any federal office. But there are reasons to be cautious before concluding that if Trump were charged and convicted under that law, he could not legally return to the White House even if voters wanted him to.
Here is a more detailed analysis of the case, starting with the most basic.
What originated the search warrant?
The Justice Department has declined to comment. But by its nature, the warrant means there is an ongoing criminal investigation. Early reports citing sources familiar with the matter have indicated that the criminal investigation behind the search warrant relates to suspicions that Trump illegally took government files when he left the White House.
Earlier this year, the National Archives recovered 15 boxes Trump took home to Mar-a-Lago from the White House residence when his term ended, saying some were found to contain classified information.
But it’s not clear whether Trump gave up everything. In a statement denouncing the FBI’s action on Monday, Trump said law enforcement officers “even broke into my safe.”
What laws apply to document extraction?
There are several laws that could potentially cover such a situation. For example, the Espionage Act, which criminalizes the unauthorized withholding of defense-related information that could be used to harm the United States or aid a foreign adversary, carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison per felony.
But the law that has drawn particular attention is Section 2071 of Title 18 of the United States Code, which makes it a crime for someone in custody of government documents or records to “conceal, delete, mutilate, erase, falsifies or destroys” willfully and unlawfully. Section 2071 is not limited to classified information.
If convicted under that law, defendants can be fined up to $2,000 and sentenced to prison for up to three years. In addition, the statute says that if they are currently in federal office, they will “lose” that office and — perhaps more importantly, given widespread expectations that Trump will seek re-election again — “will be disqualified from holding” any federal office.
How could a conviction influence the next elections?
If Trump were charged and convicted under Section 2071, voters or rival candidates in the state primary for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination could challenge his eligibility for that office, asking that his name be omitted from the primary ballot.
Each state administers its own elections, so the exact process would vary. But generally, that challenge would first come before a state board of elections. The board’s decision could be appealed in the state court system, the outcome of which could in turn be appealed to the Supreme Court.
How could disbarment be challenged on a ballot?
On the grounds that the disqualification provision of Section 2071 is unconstitutional as it pertains to the presidency.
Article II of the United States Constitution establishes three criteria for presidential eligibility: one must be a “natural born citizen”, be at least 35 years old, and be a resident of the United States for at least 14 years.
Since the Constitution prevails when it and a federal law conflict, the argument would be that Congress lacks the authority to alter that list of criteria, for example, adding a requirement that you not have been convicted of taking government documents. .
In particular, the Constitution does authorize Congress to disqualify individuals from holding federal office as a penalty for convictions in impeachment proceedings. But nothing in the text of the Constitution says that legislators can use ordinary criminal law to do so.
What have the courts said?
The Supreme Court has never ruled on a presidential candidate whose eligibility has been questioned based on a conviction under a law whose penalties included disqualification from office. But there have been cases involving Congress that have raised analogous disputes.
In a 1969 case, the Supreme Court rejected a majority House attempt to bar Adam Clayton Powell Jr. from taking his seat; voters in his district had re-elected him despite allegations of misconduct. The court ruled that since he met the Constitution’s eligibility criteria for membership in the House, “the House lacked the power to exclude him from membership.”
Quoting Alexander Hamilton, Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote in that majority opinion that “a fundamental principle of our representative democracy is that the people should elect whomever they choose to govern them.”
And in a 1995 case, the Supreme Court struck down an amendment to the Arkansas constitution that had attempted to impose term limits on members of the House of Representatives and senators elected from that state. Judge John Paul Stevens wrote that the state had no power to add qualifications to the list of eligibility criteria established by the federal Constitution.
Citing these and other precedents in an aside to a 2000 case before the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, Judge Richard Posner, who has been considered the most cited American jurist of all time, asserted that Congress lacked authority to supplement the eligibility requirements for the presidency in the Constitution.
What did people say about Hillary Clinton?
Section 2071 underwent a brief review in 2015, after it emerged that Clinton, then anticipated to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, had used a private email server to conduct government business while secretary. of State.
Clinton was never charged with any crime related to her use of the server. However, many Republicans embraced Donald Trump’s criticism of the issue during his 2016 presidential campaign, with some briefly warming to the idea that the law could be used to keep Clinton out of the White House. Among them was Michael Mukasey, a former attorney general in the George W. Bush administration. So was at least one conservative think tank.
But considering that situation, Seth Barrett Tillman, a US and legal scholar who now teaches at Maynooth University in Ireland, and Eugene Volokh of the University of California, Los Angeles, argued that they were wrong, citing the judicial sentences and the argument that Congress cannot alter the eligibility criteria established in the text of the Constitution.
Volokh later wrote on his blog that Mukasey — who is also a former federal judge — had written him a polite email saying that “on reflection,” Mukasey had been wrong and Tillman’s analysis was “sound.”
What is being said about Trump now?
After the Mar-a-Lago search warrant came to light, one of the most prominent voices taking aim at Section 2071 was that of Marc Elias, who served as general counsel to the Clinton campaign in 2016. Initially, he cited the disbarment provision of the law in a post on Twitter as “the really, really big reason why today’s raid is a potential blockbuster in American politics.”
But he followed that up with another Twitter post acknowledging that any conviction under Section 2071 might not ultimately prevent Trump from seeking the presidency again, but arguing that a legal fight over it would nonetheless be important because of the prospect. of legal fights over whether his name could be kept off state ballots.
“Yes, I recognize the legal challenge that the application of this law to a president could reap (since the qualifications are established in the Constitution)”, wrote Elijah. “But the idea that a candidate has to litigate this during a campaign is, in my opinion, a ‘blockbuster in American politics.'”
