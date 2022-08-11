FBI Searched Donald Trump’s Florida Home: Here Are 7 Key Questions Answered

What have the courts said?

The Supreme Court has never ruled on a presidential candidate whose eligibility has been questioned based on a conviction under a law whose penalties included disqualification from office. But there have been cases involving Congress that have raised analogous disputes.

In a 1969 case, the Supreme Court rejected a majority House attempt to bar Adam Clayton Powell Jr. from taking his seat; voters in his district had re-elected him despite allegations of misconduct. The court ruled that since he met the Constitution’s eligibility criteria for membership in the House, “the House lacked the power to exclude him from membership.”

Quoting Alexander Hamilton, Chief Justice Earl Warren wrote in that majority opinion that “a fundamental principle of our representative democracy is that the people should elect whomever they choose to govern them.”

And in a 1995 case, the Supreme Court struck down an amendment to the Arkansas constitution that had attempted to impose term limits on members of the House of Representatives and senators elected from that state. Judge John Paul Stevens wrote that the state had no power to add qualifications to the list of eligibility criteria established by the federal Constitution.

Citing these and other precedents in an aside to a 2000 case before the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago, Judge Richard Posner, who has been considered the most cited American jurist of all time, asserted that Congress lacked authority to supplement the eligibility requirements for the presidency in the Constitution.

What did people say about Hillary Clinton?

Section 2071 underwent a brief review in 2015, after it emerged that Clinton, then anticipated to be the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016, had used a private email server to conduct government business while secretary. of State.