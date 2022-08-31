FBI seeks victims of Dominican accused of sex trafficking

The US authorities are looking for hundreds of Latin immigrant women who could be victims of the Dominican Ysennis Gómez, who was arrested on August 12 accused of sex traffickingafter he tried to coerce a woman into having sex with a man, who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

The FBI along with the Greenburgh and Westchester police departments are investigating the human trafficking case for which Gomez is in prison, who placed false job advertisements online to recruit his victims over the course of 10 years, according to agents. .

The more than 1,600 posts associated with Gomez promoting prostitution were posted on Facebook, Bedpage.com and MegaPersonals.com, the investigation found.

Gomez is also known under the pseudonyms Carolina and Ysenni Peguero, and could possibly have used the trade name “Chicas Express” in the ads she posted online.

Ysenni Gómez is accused of prostituting Latinas with false promises of work

The alleged 39-year-old sex trafficker of Dominican origin was charged by the Southern District of New York in early August, after an undocumented Venezuelan filed a criminal complaint against him.

According to the federal complaint filed against Gomez, she posted an online ad looking for waitresses to work at a Manhattan restaurant, then interviewed a woman who responded to the ad and said she had the job. On the victim’s first day, Gomez told her that there was no position for her and forced her to have sex with men by threatening to call the authorities to have her deported.

The victim refused, but the threats from Gómez and an aide lasted a few weeks, until the victim agreed to work with them three days a week with an average of three men a night.

However, on August 12, the defendant allegedly took the victim to a hotel in Tarrytown, apparently for the victim to meet a client for sexual intercourse; But that client turned out to be an undercover FBI agent who had responded to one of Gomez’s ads promoting prostitution, according to the complaint.

Ysennis maintained this facade for a decade between Westchester County and the Bronx, according to investigations.