FC Barcelona approves agreement with Spotify

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 03.04.2022 08:51:30





This Sunday the Barcelona An extraordinary meeting was held in which ratified the millionaire agreement with Spotifyfor which the streaming company will pay the Barça team for having a presence on the front of their shirt, as well as for the stadium, which will be renamed Spotify Camp Nou.

4 thousand 478 were summoned to the event partners and partnersof which only 906 participated, where the 89 percent approved the decision of linking up with the Swedish company in the first telematic assembly in the history of the culé club.

The logo of the company too will accompany the T shirt From Barcelona feminine for four seasons and clothing from training by three, as well as his presence in the Name the Stadiumwhich will be, in the first instance, for three campaigns.

Although the team has not revealed how much it will receive from sponsorships, some sources in Spain point to that the azulgranas they will receive 57.5 million euros per season plus 2.5 in variables.

The millionaire agreement does not end there, since they will also receive 5 million for the name of the stadium starting next season, until the remodeling of Barcelona’s new home is finished.

​