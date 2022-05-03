FC Barcelona: Bara’s tour in the United States and the Clsico, in the air

ANDhe Barcelona has the preseason in the air: one of its central programs, the tour of the West Coast of USA, has fallen and the Catalan entity is working to restructure the planning. The intention remains, however, to play in America and measure at Real Madrid. The club is determined to expand the brand bara and, in addition, moving there implies a significant economic injection that he is not willing to give up.

In recent days, there has been a change of plans, due to discrepancies with the organizing company, and the dates, rivals and location of the tour for USA are no longer feasible as originally planned. The executives who are working and, to date, nothing is closed. Everything can change from one day to the next and they do not dare to venture cities or opponents. That’s right, in the bara They maintain that the goal is still to play a tour in Americanow they could play on the East Coast, and measure themselves real Madridas the culs already did in 2017.

Australia

After the conclusion of the course next May 21 or 22, at the crossroads against the Villarrealthe Barcelona to play in Australia, on the 25th. After a few weeks off (three or four), the team will start the campaign 22-23. After a few days of training, I will go on a tour, which will surely be in USA. But nothing is final yet. The entity, however, hopes to have the entire preseason finished soon.

The Board addressed, at last week’s meeting, the problems with the organizing company of the tour of America.