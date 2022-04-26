Entertainment

FC Barcelona censors the celebration of one of its youngsters imitating Cristiano … / Spain / FC Barcelona / SOFOOT.com

The gesture not to do.

This Sunday, April 24, the FC Barcelona U19 team faced that of Cornellà. Winners in the last moments of the match (3-2), the young Barcelonans made their leaders proud, with the exception of Fermín López. The young Catalan, author of a magnificent bicycle in the first period, celebrated his goal in the same way as Cristiano Ronaldo … The blunder. When the match was broadcast live on Barça TV, the celebration full of joy could be seen in full, but when the club published the video of the goal on their social networks, they edited it so as not to we see the celebration of the Portuguese.

For the next game, he takes corners in the same way as Alexander-Arnold.
