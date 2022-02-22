FC Barcelona: Cryptocurrencies: Laporta rejected an offer of 70 million

DDuring the search for a new sponsor for the front of the game shirt, FC Barcelona has received several offers from cryptocurrency exchange companieseconomically superior to the one negotiated with Spotify, but the Barça board of directors has rejected them as it feels uncomfortable with the sector.

“It is a speculative, risky, highly variable and unethical sector,” they explain from the club’s board. Already in the summer the board of Joan Laporta rejected for this reason an offer fromand 70 million euros fixed plus a bonus of 20% according to the results of the first men’s team. They were only willing to interact with this sector if the proposal was exorbitant.

The offer exceeded the club’s internal controls, including that of the ‘compliance’ department (which looks after compliance with internal regulations), but I did not convince neither in the commercial nor in the board of directors. The same refusal occurred with the proposals that came from this sector during the following months.

The Bara, in addition to money, seeks sponsorship in accordance with the club valuesendorsed in the defense of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights that was included in the statutes in the last General Assembly of Compromising Members.

Negotiation with Spotify

Now you are in the last phase of the negotiation with Spotify and the final figure of the agreement will be between 70 and 75 million euros counting the variables for sports performance.

In this contract, Spotify would not only keep the front of the game shirt of the men’s first team, but also the women’s, the back of the training shirt and with the ‘title rights’ of the Camp Nou. Therefore, the offer is quantitatively significantly lower than that offered by cryptocurrency companies.

Distrust

“The world of cryptocurrencies is completely new. And it’s complicated, difficult, it can entail some negative risks for whoever gets into it if they don’t know it well, and even knowing it well. You can lose a lot of money. Being associated with this frustration is perhaps something that Bara does not want,” Jos Parra, professor of blockchain at the Copenhagen Business School, explains to EFE.

In this sense, the expert adds that “it is very different to be sponsored by an NGO that has existed for several decades (UNICEF) or a large, fully regulated multinational (Rakuten) than to be sponsored by a start-up or a new company such as one of cryptocurrencies”.

virtual currency

In any case, Bara has a global sponsorship relationship since February 2020 with Chiliz, a company that operates with a virtual currency with which the supporters can participate in different ways in the life of their club. Other European football greats such as Valencia and Inter Milan have also signed sponsorship deals with Chiliz.