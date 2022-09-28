FC Barcelona is already working on the return of Lionel Messi!

What’s next after this ad

Lionel Messi has never looked happier since arriving in Paris. His first season was difficult, which he himself admitted during this international break after Argentina’s success over Honduras. “I had a bad time before where I never managed to find myself. This year, it’s different, I arrived more comfortable at the club. Associated with Neymar and Mbappé, the Pulga already has 6 goals and 8 assists this season in 11 games with his club in all competitions.

From there to seeing him extend a contract which ends in 2023 (a one-year extension option exists), it may have gone a little quickly, especially after the dissemination of information that he would refuse . Messi is mainly focused on the World Cup, probably his last after 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018, with the Albiceleste. After that, he can think about his future. If Nasser al-Khelaïfi has already publicly declared that he wants to keep the sevenfold Ballon d’Or beyond this season, FC Barcelona is also placing its pawns to bring him back. According to its economic vice-president, the Catalan club has the means.

Barça wants to take advantage of the end of Messi’s contract at PSG

“If he came back, it would be free, so it would be viable in my field, even if we don’t budget for it.assures Eduard Romeu this morning on the airwaves ofEl Matí de Catalunya Radio and picked up by Sport. He is a club icon and will always be his home here, but it will be a technical decision. No one will come find me here (if the transfer is done, editor’s note) because I don’t know it”continues the leader, assuring in passing that Barça is doing better even if the economic problems remain for a while yet.

“We saved Barça, but the problem still persists. The club is still not healthy. It involves a lot of austerity, a lot of rigor and there is a lot of work to be done.” Romeu expects the club to be economically healthy again “in the next five years”on the horizon of “the 2024/2025 season, we will be at the level that suits us”. The Culés are hoping for the return of the best player in the club’s history before that date, just to come full circle and bid him a farewell worthy of his greatness.