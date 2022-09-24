FC Barcelona is preparing a titanic plan to bring back Leo Messi!

What’s next after this ad

Will Lionel Messi return to Catalonia before hanging up his boots? The question is legitimate, moreover in view of the determination displayed by Joan Laporta, the president of FC Barcelona. With the ultimate dream of repatriating the 35-year-old Argentinian, the Blaugrana boss is currently thinking about the best strategy to bring the seven-time Ballon d’Or back to the Camp Nou lair. According to the latest information from Mundo Deportivoa plan is even already being studied to convince the Albiceleste international striker (162 caps, 86 goals) to (re)pack his bags in Barcelona.

Under contract with the club of the French capital until June 2023, the Pulga remains, in fact, in all the minds of the Catalan board. If no meeting would be on the agenda and that the player’s entourage would categorically refuse to respond to the requests of the Barcelona president, the Spanish media specifies however that Joan Laporta considers, today, the return of Lionel Messi to Barça as a “personal challenge”. Frustrated and feeling indebted after the Rosario native’s sudden departure in 2021, the Culers boss couldn’t deliver on his promise to extend Messi. Blame it on a critical economic situation and insufficient wage space.

An emotional plan and a moral debt!

Whatever. FC Barcelona have every intention of giving Leo Messi back a central place in Catalonia. Thus, according to the Catalan daily, Barça would like to make Messi a global ambassador for the club, even if he has other projects, in particular that of occupying the position of technical secretary. A plan based on the emotional which does not however hide the financial difficulties of such an ambition. Therefore, if the Barcelona club wants to see the Argentinian again one day, Barça would have to convince Messi to lower his salary but also part with several executives (Piqué, Jordi Alba or even Frenkie De Jong) to lower the mass. salary.

An operation which is therefore complicated. In addition to the economic plan, the sporting aspect also seems to represent a brake. Indeed, with the recent arrivals at Barça and in particular that of Robert Lewandowski, the collective of Xavi, second in La Liga, shines. How then to integrate the Pulga? Hard to imagine the Argentine star on one side, as he did when his physique was at its peak. Even more complicated to consider the bench for the new Polish recruit … And to make matters worse for the Barcelona dream, Messi, he feels (finally) well in Paris.

“I feel good, I had a bad time before where I never managed to find myself. This year, it’s different, I arrived more at ease at the club, in the locker room and in the game. I feel very good and I still enjoyed myself., said the Parisian striker in particular after Argentina’s victory in a friendly against Honduras (3-0), this Friday evening. Author of a double, including a superb lob, Messi confirms his excellent start to the season (6 goals and 8 assists in all club competitions). On the side of Barcelona, ​​the dream does not cease, however, to grow and regardless of the constraints, the Barcelona management, confident, intends to take advantage of the weight of history to achieve its ends.