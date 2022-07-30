FC Barcelona launches its lobbying for the return of Lionel Messi!

What’s next after this ad

From the field to the transfer market, the rivalry between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona has entered another dimension in recent seasons. To the extraordinary “remontada” achieved by the Blaugranas in 2017, the reigning French champion responded by offering himself, last summer, the services of Lionel Messi, living legend of the Barcelona club and for whom no one saw a sun other than that beating the roofs of Catalonia. However, at 35, the seven-time Ballon d’Or comes out of a relatively contrasting first season with PSG. What relaunch the rumors around his future. One thing is certain, on the Barcelona side, the idea of ​​a return of the native of Rosario is on everyone’s lips.

Present in front of the media during the Catalan club’s tour of the United States, Joan Laporta, the president of the Blaugranas, thus put a layer on the Argentinian international (162 caps, 86 goals) in remarks relayed by CBS Sports. “I did what I had to do to put the institution ahead of the best player in our history. I have known Messi since he was a child and I love Leo. I feel in moral debt to Messi. He is the best player in our history and I will do my best so that he can have the best end to his career in a Barça shirt. I would like to bring him back. It won’t be easy, but I think with the right strategy we can get there.”thus assured the boss of the Culés before kicking into touch on possible first contacts.

Xavi is publicly campaigning for the return of Lionel Messi!

“If I spoke to him? All I can say is I’ll do my best, that’s all. We have a strategy to bring him back to Barcelona. It’s not the best time to talk about it, because he’s a PSG player and he has one more year of contract and we have to respect that.”. But only a few hours after President Joan Laporta’s foot call, the pressure campaign put on PSG continued with Barça coach Xavi present at a press conference: “I wish Messi’s time at Barcelona wasn’t over. I think he deserves a second stop here. I wish”thus launched the one who rubbed shoulders with the Argentinian in the Barcelona jersey from 2004 to 2015.

If Barça’s interest in Lionel Messi has become an open secret in recent weeks, it is however the first time that the former La Roja midfielder has expressed it directly to the media. A sacred message sent to the one who scored 11 goals and delivered 15 assists in 34 matches in all competitions last season and who intends to let all his genius burst under the orders of Christophe Galtier. Faced with this pressure from Spain, PSG could also take the lead by offering an extension to the Argentine star, under contract until June 2023 and who has an optional year, which has not yet been lifted. One thing is certain, in the minds of the Catalan board, the message is clear: Lionel Messi must return to FC Barcelona!