FC Barcelona makes Lionel Messi and his entourage trip – Sport.fr

New star of Paris Saint-Germain, Lionel Messi continues to be at the heart of rumors bringing him to FC Barcelona. Mentioned by Joan Laporta, the Argentinian no longer supports Barça.

Landed free at Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona in tears. Torn after his departure, after almost twenty years spent in the colors of Barça, the Argentinian has embarked on a new project with Paris and seems determined to shine there. However, the weeks follow each other and look alike with the repeated approaches of FC Barcelona which continues to revolve around the Pulga despite its financial inability to enlist it. Joan Laporta and Mateu Alemany keep mentioning it, which would greatly annoy Lionel Messi and his entourage.

According to information from the SER padlock, Lionel Messi would have reached a point of no return and would be fed up with Joan Laporta and FC Barcelona multiplying public statements about him. His entourage, and more specifically his father, would have contacted the Catalan president to demand that he stop mentioning his son. A cordial discussion which now turns to arm wrestling. Despite the requests of the Messi clan, Joan Laporta continued his rantings and tripped the Argentinian. Outraged, he no longer wants to hear about FC Barcelona.