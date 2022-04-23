FC Barcelona – Mercato: a rookie already completed, a teammate of Cristiano Ronaldo as reinforcement?

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

FC Barcelona will experience a very turbulent summer transfer window. The Catalan club wants to recruit many players to strengthen Xavi’s squad next season. But, it must also go through the sale of several unwanted or useless players.

According to the program “El Chiringuito“, FC Barcelona have already finalized the arrival of a Spanish player for the next summer transfer window. A player whose identity remains a mystery but who will be 100% Catalan next season. This player could be Azpilicueta, Javi Galan or Carlos Soler, as “Sport” reveals.

Proposed Rashford

Still according to “Sport“, Marcus Rashford would have been proposed to the leaders of Barça by Manchester United. The English striker is short of playing time this season and his contract expresses in June 2023 with the Red Devils. A sale this summer will allow Manchester not to see him go free next summer.

💣@jpedrerol: “El BARÇA ya ha hecho un FICHAJE. Es ESPAÑOL…” 💣 🚨 ¡Muy atentos a #ElChiringuitoDeMega de esta noche!🚨 pic.twitter.com/MCjLPkeONo — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 21, 2022