FC Barcelona – Mercato: Pique pushed to the exit, good news for Messi?

It will not have escaped FC Barcelona supporters that their club is looking for a central defender, given the interest shown in Jules Koundé (FC Sevilla) or Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli). Rather strange when you have Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia in its ranks, not to mention Clément Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti, pushed towards the exit. But there is an explanation: first of all, Xavi would like to have an axial with a muscular profile. And above all, it would seem that confidence in Pique has been largely eroded.

The Barcelona coach, like his leaders, would have big doubts about the great defender’s ability to maintain a high level of performance next season. He is now 35 years old and had a 2021-22 season marred by glitches. In addition, there are his extra sports activities which take up a lot of his time and give the impression that he is not focused enough on his job. In short, Barça seems determined to gradually turn the Pique page. Which will not fail to delight a Lionel Messi who will never forgive him for having campaigned for his departure last summer …

🤔🔵🔴 La situation física del defensa catalán, su edad (35 años) y su ajetreado día a día hacen pensar al área deportiva y al staff técnico que fichar un central ‘top’ es obligatorio ✍ @ffpolohttps://t.co/Eebseyjprt — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) May 29, 2022