FC Barcelona: Neymar proposed for 50 million – FC Barcelona

the PSG I promise, this season will be that of the revolution! The club of the capital has indeed started a profound change with the arrival of Luis Campos and the possible appointment of Christophe Galtier on the bench. Antero Henrique for his part is responsible for removing unwanted players from the squad and it is rumored that Neymar Jr is part of this list.

the Brazilian would moreover have been proposed to the FC Barcelona by an agent who is in full negotiation with the Blaugranas.

Neymar back at Barca?

It’s the Chiringuitos which reveals this little indiscretion. While he is currently negotiating the transfer of Robert Lewandowski to FC Barcelona, Pini Zahavithe Polish agent, would have slipped the name of Neymar in discussions. The Israeli agent allegedly informed the leaders of the Barca that an offer of 50 million could convince the PSG to let go of the Brazilian who has become undesirable. An offer that could even be revised downwards.

According Jose Alvarezif Neymar proclaims his desire to stay at Paris Saint Germainthe FC Barcelona would be the only club that could make him think about leaving. For the moment, the leaders of the Barca do not envisage a return of the Brazilian, too focused on closing the file Lewandowski.