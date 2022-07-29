FC Barcelona president wants Lionel Messi back at the club: ‘I would like him to finish his career at Barcelona’

A year after the departure of Lionel Messi, the president of FC Barcelona opens the door to a return of the Argentine striker.

HASWhen FC Barcelona realizes a transfer window with great fanfare, a question very often comes up on the table: is a return of Lionel Messi to FC Barcelona feasible. In a speech made in New York, Joan Laporta wanted to answer several questions that still remain.

The president of FC Barcelona is unanimous. He wants Lionel Messi to return to the club: “It’s an aspiration that I have as president and I would like it to happen, I was jointly responsible for this end, which I consider to be provisional, explains there before adding. “Messi’s time at Barca didn’t end the way we all wanted, it ended in a way that was very conditioned by economic reasons and we have a moral debt, in that sense I would like the end of his career is done in the jersey of Barça and that he is applauded on all the grounds where he goes. »







Asked about the transfer window achieved by the Catalans, Joan Laporta added that he thought he was doing a good job: “I have the feeling that we are working well, the players want to come back to Barça. We are building a very balanced team that can participate in all competitions with the intention of winning them. There is a lot of competition, with at least two players per position who are very good. »