FC Barcelona, ​​PSG – Mercato: Busquets agrees to lower his salary on a condition that will please Messi

Despite the four image rights levers it activated during the summer, FC Barcelona is still not able to register all its recruits in La Liga, in particular Jules Koundé. This because La Liga does not laugh at the wage bill, which must not exceed a certain percentage of the budget. To be able to offer the best possible squad to Xavi in ​​the league, the Blaugrana leaders therefore have no choice but to sell or ask their stars to lower their salaries.

According to Sport, Sergio Busquets is now ready to make the necessary efforts. He would have agreed to lower his emoluments but also to postpone once again the money that the club owes him, all in exchange for an extension. But he would have imposed one condition: to be able to leave free next summer if he wants to. This because with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez, they promised to play together one last time in the United States, preferably at Inter Miami. With this deal, Busquets would be in a strong position and could thus quietly wait for La Pulga … provided that it does not extend to PSG!